Dirty Deals: shorts, helmets, shoes and much more!

All the leaves are brown and the sky is... blue

All the leaves are brown and the sky is… blue. I went for a ride on an Autumn day. Enough butchering 60s pop songs, here’s this week’s Dirty Deals!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

B’Twin 500 Padded Cycling Shorts – £19.99 – £9.99

Save 50%! A no-frills cycling short. Flat seam stitching and foam pad chamois liner. A worthy bargain to keep in yor kit box for when your posh liners aren’t available.

B’Twin C 900 Sleeveless Cycling Jersey – £32.99 – £24.99

Save 24%! A road cycling sleeveless jersey is a worthy alternative to all of this ‘SWAT’ storage system clobber that’s coming out lately. Wear this under a MTB outer jersey and feel smug. And prepared.

B’Twin 100 Long Sleeve Cycling Base Layer – £7.99 – £4.99

Save 38%! A long sleeve base layer for less than a fiver. 100% polyester, so nothing amazing pioneering but it’ll do the job and… a long sleeve base layer for less than a fiver.

Shimano ME5 Mountain Bike Shoes – £89.99 – £59.99

Save 33%! A none-more-black cycling shoe from Shimano with two lower Velcro straps and a top ratchet strap. The very definition of gets-on-with-it clipped-in footwear from the Big S.

Endura Pirahna Photochromic Lens Glasses – £59.99 – £19.99

Save 66%! Polycarbonate frame with rubber touch temple tips and nose piece. The glasses adjusting the level of tinting automatically to reduce glare and enhance your view. The wrap around design also helps protect you from mud and grit. Inc. hard case and microfibre carry pouch.

Endura Singletrack III Baggy Short – £57.99 – £34.99

Save 40%! Cordura nylon fabric with durable water repellent finish. Stretch thigh and back yoke panels. Front hand pockets and rear cargo pockets. Rear waist zipped security pocket. Thigh vents with mesh inserts. Wicking waistband with integral elastication and Velcro adjusters. Heavy duty double stitch on all seams.

Etnies Jameson Semenuk Mid Crank MTB Shoes – £80.00

Okay, so there’s no ‘deal’ here. These are the proper retail price. We’re including them here because this is one of the few places that we’ve seen with stock of these new Brandon Semek-approved shoes.

Giro Chronicle MIPS MTB Helmet – £99.99 – £64.99

Save 35%! Deep coverage. P.O.V Plus visor. Extra plush Coolmax padding. MIPS equipped. Construction: In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner. Fit System: Roc Loc 5. Vents: 14 Wind Tunnel vents with internal channelling.

Funkier Alpine WV-1507 MTB Gilet – £34.99 – £8.99

Save 74%! If the sleeveless road jersey listed above isn’t to your taste, then how about this gilet for storing all your essential spares so you don’t have to wear a backpack any more?

Fox Float 32 suspension fork pre-Boost 27.5in 120mm – £699.99 – £249.99

Save 64%! Steerer: 1 1/8″ – 1.5″. Travel: 120mm. Spring: Float air. Adjustments: Compression (3 positions), rebound, air spring pressure, full lockout. Damping: FIT4 3-Position Lever. Coating: Anodised.

OnGuard Pitbull DT Shackle u-Lock Plus Cable – £52.99 – £23.98

Save 55%! Shackle Dimensions: 115mm x 230mm (W x H x Diam) (4.53” x 9.06”) x 14mm (0.55”). D Cable Dimensions:

120cm x 10mm (4” x 0.39”). 5 laser cut keys (1 micro-light and 4 extra grip keys).

Mavic XA Pro Wheelset 27.5 or 29in – £835.00 – £501.00

Save 40%! The 27.5in versions are available in either Boost or non-Boost flavours. The 29in versions are Boost only. uST Tubeless. 25mm internal width. 1610 grams pair. Classified for XC and trail riding.

RSP Plummet Remote Dropper Post – £126.99 – £84.93

Save 33%! 30.9mm/31.6mm x 441mm. 125mm drop. Air free design. Hydraulically damped. Cable operated handlebar remote. Inline saddle clamp. Simple cable replacement procedure. 720g including cable and remote.

Tenn Driven Waterproof Breathable 5K Cycling Trousers – £44.99 – £29.90

Save 34%! Made from a waterproof/breathable fabric with a mesh liner and fully taped seams. A half elastic waist and Velcro leg adjusters ensure fit. Ankle zips make for easy removal over shoes.