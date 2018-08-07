Dirty deals: 42% off Rockshox forks, massive discounts on SRAM brakes and much more

Bargains from the internet

Seven deals this week, with the majority being components so you can give your bike some love at this mid-summer point. This week we’ve got brakes, a dropper post, pedals, helmets and more.

SRAM Level Ultimate disc brakes – £269 £89.99

Save a whopping 67%! These SRAM Level Ultimate brakes are like their beefier Guide siblings but put in a lighter package – perfect for XC and trail riding.

If you want something a little beefier you can also get the aforementioned SRAM Guide brakes on a tidy 47% discount.

Fox Main Race Goggle – £40 £29.99

Goggles and a half helmet is the must have uniform for anything trail or enduro these days, and these Fox Main Race Goggles are on a tidy 25% discount.

Crank Brothers Mallet DH pedal – £149 – £79.99

Read more: Crank Brothers Mallet DH pedal review

10/10 rated pedals now at a 47% discount. If you’re looking for a new pair of clipless pedals or even a way in to that world then these are a great option.

Giro Montaro MIPS mtb helmet – £149 – £84.99

Read more: Giro Montaro MIPs helmet review

A great looking helmet and an excellent performer, with an especially good 43% discount to boot. Giro has taken special care on making the fit perfect, and it’s crammed full of top quality trail features.

Rockshox Reverb Stealth – £313 – £229

Read more: Rockshox Reverb Stealth dropper post review

It may not be the original dropper post, but the Reverb Stealth probably is the most successful as well as most people’s go to choice. You can now get it on a 27% discount.

Fox Flux MIPs – £115 – £82

The Fox Flux is an iconic helmet and Fox has reinvented it, shaping it with fast and aggressive lines. It now has 29% off, with all sizes still available.

Rockshox Yari RC DebonAir Boost Forks 29″ – £666 – £389

Read more: Rockshox Yari review

This 180mm fork is now on a 47% discount, and comes with signature black lowers and black stanchions. We’ve tested the 160mm version and concluded that you couldn’t set it up wrong if you tried.