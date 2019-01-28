Dirt Factory indoor bike park has found a home (for two years anyway)

Dirt Factory 'pop-up' to open at Mayfield Manchester

New partnership announced that will see a Dirt Factory indoor bike park opening at Mayfield in Manchester next month.

The Dirt Factory Pop-Up will be open for up to two years before moving to a permanent home at a larger facility in Greater Manchester.

The Dirt Factory Pop-Up is being created inside a disused 25,000 sq ft warehouse off the Mancunian Way, bringing mountain bike trails to the heart of Manchester.

Around 2,000 tonnes of reclaimed soil will be used to create the Dirt Factory Pop-Up at Mayfield, which will create up to 10 full and part-time jobs. The team will be supported by more than 50 volunteers who have signed up to support the venture.

The Dirt Factory Pop-Up will house a range of bike trails and features, designed for riders of all ages and abilities. It will be a space where individuals, friends and groups can ride together, have fun and take their bike skills to the next level.

Dirt Factory co-founder and Managing Director, Dan Makin, said: “We can’t wait to open at Mayfield. The Dirt Factory Pop-Up is an amazing opportunity to bring our dream alive and as a start-up it’s great to have such amazing support from the Mayfield Partnership, with whom we share so many common values around inclusivity, wellbeing and the environment.

“As well as the opportunity to ride a range of indoor bike trails and features, the Dirt Factory Pop-Up will offer bike hire including e-bikes and a host of exciting events.”

Manchester’s Cycling and Walking Commissioner, Chris Boardman (yes, the Chris Boardman), said: “Mountain biking and BMX are hugely popular activities and high quality, low-cost facilities in convenient city locations are a major factor in encouraging more people to give them a try. We hope to do our bit by enabling more people to make journeys to and from the city centre without cars.

“It’s great to hear that there will be a big community focus to the Dirt Factory project and I wish everyone involved all the best with this venture.”