Best current deals on cheap mountain bikes

Looking for a decent mountain bike under £1,000? Here we have hardtails, full sussers, Plus bikes, fat bikes, singlespeeds, XC race bikes and more.

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Kona Tika Women’s – £659.99 – £399.99

Save 39%! “The Kona Tika is designed to offer a nimble, reliable and fun ride and its female-specific geometry and touch points ensure day-long comfort. Frame: Kona 6061 Aluminum Butted. Forks: Suntour XCR 32 LO-R Coil, 100mm. Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.”

Kona Honzo AL – £1,299.99 – £899.00

Save 30%! “The Honzo has been updated throughout the years, but its fun-loving attitude remains unchanged. This version adopts a low slung, trail-ready geometry and a components package that will guide you down the toughest trails with ease.”

Lapierre Zesty XM 227 – £1,599.00 – £899.00

Save 44%! “OST+ suspension optimized for better comfort & pedaling efficiency. Versatile in mountains and on technical trails. Supreme Alloy Frameset. Travels: 120mm Rear / 130mm Front.”

Lapierre Prorace 527 – £1,299.00 – £849.00

Save 35%! “The PRORACE model is a lightweight carbon hardtail for the XC purist. A precise, responsive ride with aggressive XC geometry for better handling. Frame: Prorace Carbon. Fork: Rockshox Recon Silver RL Solo Air – 110mm + Remote.”

Trek Procaliber 6 – £1,300.00 – £899.00

Save 31%! “Procaliber’s innovative IsoSpeed decoupler delivers uncompromising XC performance, efficiency and an incredible ride feel. It’s the fastest, smoothest, smartest hardtail on the trail.”

Whyte 802 – £899.00 – £719.99

Save 20%! “Redesigned geometry sets the 800 series on Whyte’s latest geometry, based around a longer top tube, a short stem and wide 740mm bar. Lightweight and stiff 6061 aluminium frame fills you with confidence to tackle the trails with a new found aggression.”

Marin Pine Mountain 1 27.5+ – £1,200.00 – £839.99

Save £360.01! “The Pine Mountain also makes for a superb trail bike, delivering a confidence inspiring ride thanks to the RockShox for and wide, 2.8” tyres.”

Genesis Tarn 10 – £1,199.99 – £954.99

Save £245.00! “The Genesis Tarn 10 is hardtail mountain bike that rolls on 3” wide plus sized 27.5” tyres which offer extra float so you can ride rough tracks and trails without the need for suspension. A smooth rolling Mjölnir Seamless Double-Butted Cromoly frame is combined with a carbon fork for a truly unique ride.”

Kona Unit 27.5+ – £894.99 – £699.00

Save 21%! “Reynolds 520 cromoly gives that unmistakable smooth ride and the simplicity of a single speed drivetrain keeps your options open. Because you want to do it your way and we’re cool with that. Add whatever drivetrain you like? Yep.”

Calibre Bossnut Evo – £1,300.00 – £849.00

Save 15%! “Lots of small changes have come together to make one big change and produce a new class killer, the Calibre Bossnut Evo. Having listened to the many magazine reviews, team riders, and customers, Calibre have updated their Bossnut V2 with a view to making the best even better.”

Calibre Dune Fat Bike – £700.00 – £466.65

Save 15%! “The Calibre Dune slashes the pricetag while maintaining an incredible specification, giving you the perfect opportunity to get into fat biking and add another bike to your stable without breaking the bank.”

Calibre Line 10 – £899.00 – £636.65

Save 15%! “Born from the Bossnut, the Calibre Line 10 is a hardcore hardtail mountain bike that’s designed to be ridden aggressively whilst rewarding the rider with control and confidence. The long, low and slack geometry combined with wide bar and short stem, give a super balanced riding position that is at home on trail centres or steep tech natural terrain.”

Calibre Bossnut Ladies – £1,300.00 – £799.00

Save 20%! “MBR’s Bike of the Year attracted praise from both newcomers and experienced riders alike, and building on this Calibre have produced the equally impressive Calibre Bossnut Ladies. Built around the original geometry, with the addition of women’s specific components and suspension tuning, it still gives the same confidence-inspiring stability whilst being able to respond sharply to aggressive riding.”