Dirty Deals: pink Five Tens, camo Endura shorts, blue Hope brakes and much more!

A colourful theme for this week’s edition of Dirty Deals. Why just taste the rainbow when you can buy it instead?

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Five Ten Freerider Contact Womens (EU 37-42) – £120.00 – £60.00

Save 50%! “The Freerider Contact Women’s Shoes are an updated version of the popular Freerider VXi and feature a new sleeker, slimmer abrasion resistant upper and a STEALTH Mi6 outsole for unparalleled friction on smooth and flat surfaces.”

Endura Hummvee Camo II shorts with liner – £59.99 – £30.00

Save 50%! “These Camo Hummvee II Shorts from Endura have an outer fabric made of mini-ripstop nylon with a DWR finish and a Clickfast detachable liner with a 200-series pad.”

Endura Hummvee II shorts with liner – £59.99 – £39.00

Save 35%! “These shorts benefit from a hard-wearing seamless seat panel and an elasticated rear waistband with adjustable belt to give you a customised fit. They feature various pockets for valuables, essentials and a map, as well as zipped thigh vents with mesh inserts for extra ventilation.”

Race Face Turbine Cinch Crank Arms – £190.49 – £96.49

Save 49%! “The Turbine has been specially designed with cross-country, trail and enduro riding in mind for tearing it up off-road. The crank arms and industry standard 30mm spline are deep pocket forged and CNC machined from 7050 alloy for optimal stiffness and durability. Also featuring Race Face’s Cinch removable spider interface, these crank arms are versatile and adaptable to suit current and future technologies.”

Hope Tech 3 E4 Blue disc brake – £175.00 – £129.99

Save 26%! “Hope’s Tech 3 E4 Disc Brake is an excellent disc brake, which is perfect for All-Mountain and Enduro riders who like to push the pace and need a reliable disc brake with excellent stopping power. The solid ergonomic caliper construction comes from a one-piece CNC machined T6 aluminium alloy and boasts 5% greater stopping power when compared to their earlier disc brake.”

Shimano XT M8000 1×11 Drivetrain – £459.99 – £249.99

Save 46%! “Shimano’s XT 1×11 Drivetrain Groupset beckons trail adventure. Manufactured to reach Shimano’s ultimate goal of giving you a better riding experience. the XT 1×11 Drivetrain Groupset is easier to use thanks to enhanced stability.”

Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer – £99.99 – £54.99

Save 45%! “This Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer has variable pressure output – from 45.5psi to 130.5psi – so you can clean everything from your dog to your bike and anything in-between. Extremely portable and versatile, the Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer has a 15 litre capacity so you can tackle the job at hand.”

RockShox Lyrik RC2 forks – £981.49 – £565.99

Save 42%! “Boasting the revised and updated Charger 2 RC2 damper and Rockshox’s DebonAir air spring, you’ve got independent adjustment of the high and low speed compression settings and drastically reduced friction on every single moving part. Technologies such as these ensure the Lyrik RC2 Forks will smooth out the roughest terrain, swallow up big hits and landings and guide you to the podium.”

Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft 26/27.5/29in tyre – £58.99 – £35.99

Save 39%! “The Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix MTB Tyre is the perfect choice for any Track or Trail situation. Being a favourite amongst Downhill and Enduro riders, it performs to the same huge level as its world cup durability and reliability has proven.”

Nukeproof Neutron EVO flat pedals – £29.99 – £22.99

Save 23%! “These Neutron Evo Flat Pedals are lightweight with a nylon-reinforced composite body and sealed cartridge bearings. Super-tough, smooth-spinning and rock-solid underfoot, the Nukeproof Neutron Evo pedals have been designed to offer a lightweight platform that isn’t going to break the bank. The Neutron Evo pedals tip the scales at just 354g for the pair.”

Shimano XT M8040 Flat Pedals – £89.99 – £59.99

Save 33%! “A straight concave platform pedal offering excellent grip and support. Ten steel pins per side (optional 3mm or 5mm) deliver trail or Enduro riders the ideal balance of connection to the bike and pedalling stability. Comes in small-to-medium (shoe size recommendation 36-44) or medium-to-large options (shoe size recommendation 43-48) for optimized support and rider-tuned performance.”