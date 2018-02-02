Chain Reaction Cycles Deals of the Week

New month, new deals

Time for another round-up of our pick of the thousands of items that CRC have on sale this week. These are the top twelve CRC mountain bike deals.

>>> Monday’s Dirty Deals: shorts, gloves, grips and much more!

Buy it now links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Shimano XT 1×11 Groupset – £699.99 – £369.99

Save 47%! NB: no rotors included! We’re just coming out of the worst bits of winter now (well, that’s cursed it now – sorry!) and chances are, if you’ve been riding week in week out since Halloween time, you’re bike’s drivetrain and brakes are feeling a bit worse for wear. Here’s an amazing deal on an amazing groupset.

Currently on sale for only £369.99!

Deuter Energy Bag – £15.00 – £11.99

Save 20%! Dude, no one wears backpacks any more. Didn’t you get the memo? Everyone is stashing their spares in their pants or on their bikes these days. Enduro innit. If you can get over the ‘cycle touring’ vibe of this top tube bag, it will serve you well.

Currently on sale for only £11.99!

Muc-Off SIS Kit – £25.99 – £17.99

Save 31%! A bundle kit for both your bike and your body. Keep your bike muck- and squeak-free with Muc-Off’s cleaner and chain lube. Keep your body hydrated and feeling fine with some SIS tabs and a water bottle.

Currently in the sale for only £17.99!

Mavic Crossmax Elite Off Road Shoes – £129.99 – £83.99

Save 35%! There’s not many clipless shoes out there that combine form and function as well as these sleek and mean shoes from Mavic. Twin ergo straps and a top ergo dial do the cinching up duties. The contragrip aggro sole gives you security in loose terrain.

Currently on sale for only £83.99!

Lezyne Micro GPS Watch with Mapping – £129.99 – £73.99

Save 73.99! Dick Tracy goes mountain biking. Spec: 14 hours run time, turn by turn navigation, Strava Live Segments compatible, GPS and GLONASS, ANT+ and Bluetooth enabled. Connects to your smartphone to show alerts and texts and stuff too.

Currently on sale for only £73.99!

Giro Switchblade MIPS helmet – £249.99 – £138.99

Save 44%! Two helmets for the price of one make this a super deal on an already cost-effective purchase. And these are two good helmet ‘modes’ at that. The full face guise is fully downhill certified. The open-face enduro helmet guise is adequately vented.

Currently on sale for only £138.99!

DT Swiss M 1700 Spline Two 30mm Internal – £699.99 – £299.99

Save 57%! It seems like these wheels have ended up in the sale due to folk not realising they were the versions with the modern 30mm wide internal rim width. Now that the product header has been updated you’ll have to act fast to get a pair probably!

Currently in the sale for only £299.99!

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus 3/4 Jersey – £60.00 – £35.99

Save 35.99! The mountain bike equivalent of the little black dress; an utterly essential versatile garment that can be pressed into service for pretty much every ride.

Currently on sale for only £35.99!

England/Scotland/Wales Flag Jersey – £52.99 – £19.99

Currently in the sale for only £19.99!

Save 62%! Display your homeland all over your magnificent body while you ride around off-road plastering it with all shades of s***. The only safe way to spoil a national flag without getting too much grief for it.