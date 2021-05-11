More downcountry from Cotic, with the fourth-generation FlareMAX.

If you are keen on some Sheffield steel for your summer season bike upgrade, there’s a new Cotic to consider.

The brand’s FlareMAX is now in its fourth iteration and although the geometry numbers haven’t altered much, this new version has some tidy industrial design updates.

More drop for FlareMAX

Cotic’s most significant change between FlareMax 3.0 and 4.0 concerns its seat tube. FlareMAX now features a Jeht type seat tube and rear suspension linkage, which allows for 20mm greater seatpost insertion.

The ability to run longer travel dropper seatposts will be welcomed by those riders who value the FlareMAX’s blend of mid-travel and confident trail feedback.

Beyond the change in seat tube design, the DropShot suspension is now metric 210×50, which should futureproof shock options for Cotic’s 125mm 29er trail bike.

Trail and downcountry build options

Geometry? Running a 130mm front fork, you sit at a similar 65.6° head angle as before, but the FlareMAX 4.0 does have a steeper actual seat angle, by 0.5°, depending on saddle height. Reach on a size large FlareMAX remains at a very generous 490mm.

Cotic’s latest downcountry bike is distinguished by its Sydney blue and green fade into Gritstone blue colourways. Frames prices start at £2,099 with Rockshox’s Select Plus shock, with the Cane Creek DB Air II frameset at £2,199.

If you want a complete build, Cotic’s FlareMAX 4.0 is available with a Shimano SLX group and Cane Creek Helm fork, at £3,799. If you desire the precision shifting and clean appearance of AXS, Cotic offers the Gold Eagle build, for £5,249.

There will be Asian FlareMAX frames too – for a discount

Cotic might not be the reference brand for XC riders but if you wish to go peak downcountry, with a steel build, there are options. RockShox’s SID ultimate 120mm fork and Hunt XC wheels, shod with Trail/Cross 2.25” tyres deliver a FlareMAX of only 12.7kg.

Riders who are willing to wait for late summer, will have a choice of affordable frames and builds. Cotic expects its Taiwanese FlareMAX 4.0s to arrive around August, with an aggregate saving of £300.

These imported bikes will be finished in purple and grey. Frame prices start at £1,799, with builds at £3,499. There is also the promise of a £3,149 Cotic FlareMAX build, using RockShox suspension bits, including the brand’s value-orientated Revelation fork.