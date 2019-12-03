Steely goodness: 2020 Cotic FlareMAX 29er trail bike

The new Cotic FlareMAX full suspension 29er trail bike is launched for 2020 with new geometry, more travel, revised kinematics and new colours.

Cotic FlareMAX need to know

125mm rear travel via Cotic’s DropLink system

130-140mm fork travel

Steel main frame

29 x 2.5in tyre clearance

Longshot geometry: 65.6° head angle, 75.3° seat angle, 490mm reach on Large, low BB, 447mm chainstays

Pricing from £2,749 complete bike, from £1,499 frame and shock

Cotic press release

Cotic Launches 2020 FlareMAX 29er Trail Bike

The evolution continues…

The FlareMAX was the first full suspension bike in the range to get our revolutionary Longshot geometry in early 2018, it was a huge hit with people wanting that one-bike-to-rule-them-all. FlareMAX is a proper sweet-spot chassis; the perfect trail bike. It’s the only bike you’ll need for ripping through the woods and conquering mountains. Light and responsive, yet fiercely capable.

New for 2020, the FlareMAX as upped the travel to 125mm with our Cotic droplink suspension layout providing the control. The progression rate is refined and combined with a longer stroke shock to offer a wider tuning window for riders to get their perfect ride, regardless of their size, height and riding style.

Choose sweet spot 130mm forks for the perfect all rounder, or up the ante to 140mm for a slacker, faster ride. Radical Longshot geometry is tweaked and tuned with 2 more years of learning, with over 2 degrees steeper seat angle and adjusted reach and sizing steps to suit, taking the cues directly from our savagely fast RocketMAX 29er enduro bike and it’s little bro, the award winning Flare 27.5″ wheel trail bike.

We are leading the industry in geometry and handling, having introduced our first Longshot geometry bike in August 2017. Most brands still haven’t caught up with our combination of lively, interactive ride wrapped up with confidence inspiring feel and pin point precision. That being the case, we hit the nail on the head with the first Longshot FlareMAX for most of the geometry, so the 65.6 deg head angle, -32mm BB drop and 447mm chainstay carry over unchanged. The combination of big wheels and mid travel is an irresistible recipe for all round fun; we just added some seasoning to make it even better.

Keeping with the consistent theme, all our interfaces have stayed the same. Boost spacing, 1x specific swingarm with integrated OneUp chainguide, threaded 73mm BB, ISCG05 tabs, 44mm taper steerer compatible head tube, 31.6 seatpost. Nothing weird, nothing changed, just proven designs that work. Phew!

It’s still steel, and that’s still an awesome material to build a mountain bike out of. If you have five minutes, have a read about why I firmly believe this to be the case. We use steel for performance.

New colours are Supernova Orange, Red Dwarf and Dark Grey.

Bike pricing starts at £2,749 for the current Silver build based around SLX 11spd, X-Fusion Suspension and Shimano Wheels. This will increase to £2,799 in late January when it switches to SLX 12spd.

Gold spec bikes with XT 11spd, Cane Creek Helm and DB Air IL, Hope parts, HUNT wheels and WTB tyres are £3,899, with Eagle GX option at £3,999 and 12spd XT coming in January also at £3,999.

Platinum spec – X01 Eagle, Cane Creek Suspension and eeWings ti cranks, Burgtec carbon bars, Hope brakes, HUNT Carbon wheels, WTB tyres – are £6,349.

Remember, all the bikes are assembled from a frame right here in the UK by us. That gives you almost limitless options to customise and tune your bike to your needs. It’s YOUR BIKE BUILT FOR YOU. Choose a stock build, or go custom. Flex up your Silver build with upgraded fork damper and tubeless WTB tyres. Highlight your Gold build with colour matched Hope parts and maybe upgrade to Hope brakes. Take the Platinum build and…..no, there’s nothing you can do to bling that up! Aside from that, we can do everything from bare frame to complete bike: Send us your favourite saddle and grips to fit. Send us your wheels if you have a nice pair you want to use. There’s no point customers getting kit they don’t want. It’s wasteful.

Frame pricing remains the same as the previous version and starts at £1,499 / approx US$1,649 / approx EUR1,725.00 for frame, X Fusion O2 RCX shock, Hope seatclamp and includes delivery.

With the higher performance Cane Creek DB Air IL shock, the frame price is £1,749 / approx US$1,900 / approx EUR2,010 including Hope seatclamp and delivery.