New Cotic BFe looks really rather nice

Cotic’s 27.5in wheel hardcore hardtail. Reynolds 853 downtube combined with Cotic’s own FM heat treated cromoly and finished with stylish paintjobs.

Cotic BFe press release

The new BFe applies our latest geometry developments, bringing in revised angles and better bike fit. The steeper seat angle puts you in a more effective, central place on the bike; making climbing even easier. We’ve slackened the head angle by a degree to match this, giving you more confidence than ever on those critical steep trails and fast corners. Optimised around a 140mm fork but can be ridden raced & rallied with anything between 120mm and 160mm. Paired with a 35m stem and low standover from the dropped top tube; this bike handles sharply, and loves to get airborne. Due to popular demand, we’ve also added an XL size for the first time in the BFe’s life.

We took a pair of the new bikes to Leeds Urban Bike Park last week for skids and wheelies with Dave Camus & Ben Tyas providing the skills. All our bikes are fun but this is right up there at the top for sure.

Wheel standards are finally calming down and most people are calling for Boost rear spacing to future-proof their purchase. Combined with our Super Clearance stays for the latest generation of 2.6″ tyres and you are set for years of fun. From razzing round the BMX track, racing enduros and tearing up trail centres, there’s nothing the BFe can’t do. Crabapple hits? Done. Podium top steps? Also done.

Frames are £549, and Silver build bikes start from £1799. They are available worldwide with free shipping on frames and bikes throughout western and central Europe, and subsidised shipping to the rest of the world

The BFe is our trail bashing, downhill thrashing, park smashing, enduro winning, do-it-all fun machine.

With strong new colours and some subtle geometry tweaks, the latest edition of our hardcore classic pushes the boundaries of the aggressive hardtail even further; longer, slacker, more confident and capable than ever.

Right from its introduction in 2005, the BFe has always been the tearaway of the Cotic family. The Soul’s stockier, rowdier younger brother. You know the one – loads of fun, but a bit on the wild side? That’s the BFe.

This is our rowdiest hardtail, it will take everything you can throw at it, from BMX track laps to the steepest downhill lines. We have even had one sending Crabapple Hits at Whistler! Our signature Longshot geometry gives you combination of long reach and slack head angle, for all the stability and confidence you need. The steep seat angle keeps you in the centre of the bike for efficient climbing, so you can climb up the fun way for another flat out descent. At the heart of the BFe is a custom Reynolds 853 downtube, brings life and pop to the ride, and our very own FM heat treated cromoly tubeset rounds out the strongest hardtail we make. This bike is a hooligan; enduro winning speed, dual slalom sharp handling and hard hitting capabilities.

Want a pump track lapping, slalom winning berm railer? Plug in a 120mm fork for pin point accuracy. Looking for a singletrack slaying trail shredder? Go for 140mm. For downhill and enduro sending the Bfe works with up to a 160mm fork. The BFe a great value bike thats near impossible to pigeon-hole.

There are no corners cut: All the usual Cotic features of Ovalform top tube, oversized plug welded seat tube, Syntace thru axle dropouts, stealth seatpost routing and taper steerer compatible head tube are all present and correct.

The Boost 148 back end adds massive clearance for latest generation wide rubber, room for a 2.6 inch tyre and some, so you can ride in every condition with confidence. You’re new hardcore hardtail is here.

Complete bike options

Complete bikes start with our no nonsense Silver build, moves up to our high performance Gold level, and finally to the dream bike Platinum spec for all the toys. There are multiple upgrade options for each bike, including all the Hope colours, HUNT Wheels, WTB tyres, Burgtec parts, so you can make your BFe your own. For more information, click on the tabs below.

Prices start at £1799 for the BFe Silver bike

The BFe is also available frame only, for £549 with 148mm Syntace X-12 thru axle, Seat QR, chainstay protector and all your hose clips and parts.