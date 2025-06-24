Commencal enters the DJI Avinox age with its new Meta Power e-bike, but you’re going to have to wait (and we mean, wait!) to get it

The Commencal Meta Power SX DJI gets three models, 160mm travel, an alloy frame and some killer spec, but it'll be Spring next year before you can ride it

Well, we all knew more brands would team up with DJI this summer, but who had their money on Commencal? That’s right, the racing brand from Andorra is the next to get its hands on DJI’s Avinox motor, on a bike called the Meta Power SX DJI.

The raw stats on the new SX DJI then – we’re talking about a 160mm travel enduro rig with a 160mm fork, mullet wheels, long and low geometry, and of course that 1,000W peak power Avinox motor.

And being a Commencal there’s no carbon here, the Meta Power SX DJI is an alloy bike with a lifetime warranty. That makes it the only alloy-framed DJI bike you’ll be able to get in the UK, the Megamo being overseas only.

Read on to check out the pricing, availability and all the details, and for some wild speculation about whether this will be the best electric bike with a DJI Avinox motor.

Commencal Meta Power SX DJI need to know

New DJI-powered bike from Commencal, with 160mm travel and fork and an alloy frame

Three bikes in the range, from €7,995 up to €10,950 for the top tier with Fox Podium fork

Availability is from Spring 2026, with pricing in euros only so far

Four sizes, from 440mm to 510mm reach, and slack-ish geo with a 64degree head angle

800Wh battery as standard (600Wh on the Small) and a fast charger

Claps on the back for mbr here, we did say you might want to wait a few weeks before buying an Amflow PL Carbon, because there are definitely more DJI Avinox ebikes coming out this summer. Although you probably already figured that out, given that both Unno and Forbidden jumped on board earlier this year.

Enough false modesty though, the first thing to know is that Commencal has a range of Meta Power SX bikes, and that SX doesn’t stand for the mid-power Bosch SX motor. In fact the other bikes in the Commencal e-enduro range have either Bosch CX or Shimano EP801 motors. That’s that little bit of confusion cleared up then.

We all know the details on the Avinox motor, it’s got 1,000W of peak power and 120Nm of torque. Commencal has done the sensible thing then, and specced the big 800Wh battery in the Meta Power SX DJI, meaning you’ll probably get something like 1,600m of vertical on this thing. It doesn’t look removable, meaning you can’t take it out to charge it.

If you’re on the smallest size you’ll have to settle for a 600Wh though, as there’s not enough space for the biggy.

Also important is that Commencal has included the fast charger in the box. Capable of taking the 800 from empty to 75% capacity in just 90 minutes, it means you could pack in two rides in one day… if you have the strength for it!

There are three new bikes in the Meta Power SX DJI range then, the Essential at €7,995, the Signature for €9,500 and the Podium at €10,950. That means Commencal is competing with the likes of the Unno Mith and Forbidden Druid CorE rather than Teewing Turbo Force, or Amflow.

The entry level bike gets a Fox 36 Performance fork, a Float X shock, DT Swiss wheels and a SRAM Eagle drivetrain. At the other end of the spectrum, the Podium gets (you’ve guessed it) the new Fox Podium inverted enduro fork, which is going to make this bike an absolute weapon.

The Signature is going to be the one though, as it’s better priced but still gets killer kit – a Factory level fork and shock, the new Shimano XT brakes, AXS drivetrain and Dt Swiss EX1700 wheels.

The sizing and geometry looks just as good too, there are four sizes from S-XL and the reach goes from 440mm to 510mm in around 20mm increments. That makes the Large at 485mm about spot on for riders under the 6ft mark.

With a head angle at 64degrees it’s not going to rival the slackest enduro bikes out there, like the new Orbea Rallon, but it’s on point compared with the new eebs we’ve recently tested, like the Santa Cruz Bullit. It looks like Commencal has gone for two different back end lengths too on the Meta Power SX DJI, with the smallest sizes getting a short-ish 445mm and the L and XL using a 450mm.

There’s no news about whether there’s a flip chip, so my guess is you’re going to be stuck running this thing in mullet, which is no bad thing on a 160mm enduro bike.

We’ve also no idea how much the Meta Power SX DJI is going to weigh, but I’m going to have a stab at guessing. We know the Teewing is 21.5 and the Amflow 20.5kg, both with carbon frames and big batteries. I’m going to say the new Commencal will come in just under 23kg, with the Fox Podium-equipped bike just over that.

If that all sounds too good to be true, here’s the ‘but’. Availability is currently set at Spring 2026, although you can pre order now. That’s also bad for Commencal, as there’s plenty of time for riders to get swayed by other new DJI bikes coming out pretty soon. Watch this space.