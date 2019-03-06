Coed-y-Brenin MinorTaur blue trail extension opens March 16th

Riders in the Jr Antifreeze kids challenge will ride it first

Riders of the Jr Antifreeze kids MTB challenge will be the first to get to try the new trail sections with the event marking the official opening.

The long awaited extension to the popular MinorTaur Mountain Trail at Coed y Brenin will open on Saturday 16th March 2019.

The MinorTaur Trail blue graded trail provides many people’s first experience of Coed-y-Brenin, offering young riders, families and newcomers an exciting and approachable way to experience the thrill of mountain biking. It’s also a speedy and flowy zip-around for experienced riders too.

The original MinorTaur route was broken into three sections that could be ridden individually or together to make one single ride of 9km. The new section allows riders to extends the trail a further 3km (12km in total).

The new loop adds newly built sections of singletrack trail to existing forest track from the Yr Afon trail to take in the Waterfalls, disused Gold Mine and Gunpowder works before returning via another new singletrack section, then along the original MinorTaur return route up the valley floor to the Visitor Centre.

The trail features no steep grades or rocky sections that might knock the confidence of riders as they develop their skills, instead they can appreciate smooth rolling on riverside singletrack.

The trail’s four loops progressively add features, introducing riders to new challenges as they further their distance. You can expect to find stone steps, rollers and table-tops, berms and even the occasional (optional) jump. The new sections of loop 4 adds some rougher private track with a steeper, looser climb.

Jr Antifreeze

If you have kids aged 8 to 14 years who are keen to come and try the new trail why not have a go at the Jr Antifreeze event. The event is free to enter and you can register online.

All child entrants must be accompanied by an Adult parent or guardian aged 18+.