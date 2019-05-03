Best current deals on cheap electric mountain bikes

Buzzin' mate

Looking for a decent electric mountain bike? Like a good deal? Here we have power assisted hardtails and full suspension e-bikes in the sales.

>>> This week’s Dirty Deals: Chris King stuff, Maxxis tyres, Giro lids and much more!

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Cannondale Moterra SE – £4,999 – £3,949

Save 21%! “This is mountain biking — Supercharged! With a low centre of gravity killer stiffness and ideal weight distribution the Moterra is the best handling e-mtb on the hill. You won’t just climb like an electron-fuelled god — you’ll rip rail and shred like one too. Frame Moterra 130mm 27+ SmartForm C1 Alloy Torsion Box downtube Si motor mount carbon link.”

Scott E-Spark 710 – £5,899 – £4,099

Save 31%! “The SCOTT E-Spark 710 applies proven electric assist technology to a capable off-road package. Powered by the Shimano STEPS drive system, and in unison with our patented TwinLoc technology, the E-Spark 710 brings another element to the mountains. Trails will never look the same. Available in the 27.5″ wheel size.”

Cube Reaction Hybrid SL 500 (Return) – £2,798 – £2,159

Save 23%! “Cube’s engineers have gone back to the drawing board with the 2018 Reaction Hybrid SL to create an even sleeker electric hardtail with a fully integrated battery which translates into better handling and better functionality! NB: This bike has been returned due to cosmetic damage, consisting of a scratches on the crankarms, see images on sale page. This bike is supplied with the full manufacturer’s warranty on the frame and components.”

Focus Jam2 6.7 – £3,599 + Free T.E.C. battery pack worth £458.99

Free T.E.C. batter pack worth £458.99! “The Jam2 was designed to be an all-mountain bike, with the 140mm travel making the bike as good uphill as it is down. The geometry was designed to be agile and aggressive with light and responsive steering without compromising on control. This model features 27.5+ tyres for extra grip and control.”

Mondraker E-Crafty R+ – £5,199 – £3,999

Save £1,199! “Extra power to ride extra trails. The Mondraker E-Crafty R+ is an electric bike that offers full suspension mountain bike performance with a powerful boost to your natural pedalling power. The Bosch CX drive unit features an integrated battery pack for a slick look. With 150/140mm of RockShox suspension travel and Forward Geometry the E-Crafty is perfect for trail centre adventures.”

Lapierre Overvolt AM 527i – £4,700 – £3,349

Save 29%! “The Overvolt AM 527i from Lapierre will help you to ride further, faster and for longer. What was impossible to you before will now be possible thanks to this all mountain, all terrain machine.”

KTM Macina Lycan 271 Bosch – £4,649 – £2,999

Save 36%! “The Macina Lycan 271 is a full-suspension E-MTB featuring a durable, dependable Bosch Performance CX motor that is well-proven within the world of E-Bikes with Bosch being recognised as the current market leader. With front & rear suspension provided by Fox combined with agile 27.5″ wheels and Schwalbe Nobby Nic tyres fitted to a DT Swiss wheelset with Boost hubs the Macina Lycan is fast, manoeuvrable and ready to conquer the most demanding terrain.”

Vitus E-Sommet – £3,199 – £2,879

Save 10%! “Adding an extra spark to your Enduro riding, the E-Sommet adds a superb electric drive system to a legendary downhill dazzler for the ultimate in E-Bike excellence. Saving your energy for when it matters most, mountain biking has never been more powerful.”