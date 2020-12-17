The German brand adds better bits and bolder colours to its shapeshifting active geometry enduro bike.

Canyon has updated the specification and colourways for its shape-shifting enduro bike.

The German brand’s Strive now offers an array of classic colourways with red on white, X-ray green on grey and a classic pearlescent white.

Beyond the trendy graphics design and colour sensibility, the Strive’s core engineering feature remains its shapeshifter technology.

An enduro bike – that likes to climb

A remote trigger on the handlebar alters rear shock orientation, allowing for 1.5° of head angle adjustment. With the Strive’s carbon-fibre frame running a 170mm front fork and 150mm shock at the rear, it has all the suspension travel you would require for a steep and challenging enduro descent.

The advantage of Canyon’s shapeshifter system, is that enables a steepening of the head angle from 66- to 67.5°, delivering superior climbing ability. Reach remains a touch on the compact side of the design spectrum, with a size large Strive stretching out to only 464mm.

For the 2021 Strive model year, all derivatives are now equipped with 170mm forks and equipped with a combination of Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tyres. Product planners for the Strive range have opted for a 2.5” casing Assegai and 2.4” width Minion DHR II.

>> Don’t miss our Black Friday sale. Get an MBR subscription for just £16.99 and Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The new range starts at £3299 for the CF7, which weighs 15.61kg. It runs a Rockshox Lyrik Select RC fork up front, Super Deluxe Select R shock at the rear and SRAM NX drivetrain.

Rolling the Strive CF7 along are RaceFace AR30 rims, laced to Shimano MT400 SH11 hubs. The brakes are SRAM G2 Rs, actuating a 200mm front rotor and 180mm at the rear.

For those enduro riders who desire the ultimate Strive, there is the CFR version. It features a slightly different composite frame construction, saving 300g of weight, and rolls DT Swiss EXC1200 wheels.

The suspension is Fox factory specification at both ends, with a Shimano XTR drivetrain and similar grade four-piston brakes. At only 12.25kg, it is one of the lightest 29er enduro bikes you can buy.