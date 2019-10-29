£999 Calibre Shadownut won’t be around for long

Calibre Shadownut takes the award-winning Bossnut as a basis, whilst adding a new livery and WTB tubeless ready tan wall tyres.

Calibre Shadownut takes the award-winning Calibre Bossnut as a basis, whilst adding a new livery and WTB tubeless ready tan wall tyres.

Calibre Shadownut need to know

Strictly limited edition

Fresh paint job

Massively upgraded specification

S, M, L, XL

Discount Card price: £999.00 (Retail price £1,300.00)

Brakes – SRAM Level T brakes with 180mm front and 160mm rear rotors

Cassette/Freewheel SRAM Eagle – PG1210

Chainset SRAM SX Eagle Power Spline 32T

Fork Rock Shox Recon RL 130mm – 42mm offset, Alloy tapered steerer

Frame 6061 Alloy, 130mm rear wheel travel, 142 x 12mm bolt through

Front Hub Formula 15mm bolt through 32H (100mm x 15mm)

Gear Details SRAM SX Eagle

Gear Shifters SRAM SX Eagle

Gender Mens

Handlebar Calibre Trail 780mm width, 30mm rise – 31.8mm

Head Set FSA Orbit tapered No. 57E

Pedals Resin platform pedal (test pedals)

Rear Derailleur SRAM SX Eagle

Rear Hub Formula 12mm bolt through (142mm x 12mm)

Rear Shock Rock Shox Monarch R M/L tune – 190mm x 51mm

Recommended Use Cycling, Everyday Use, Weekend

Rims WTB ST i29 TCS 2.0 32H Tubeless ready

Saddle Calibre

Seatpost Calibre Trail 15mm offset – 30.9mm 350mm length

Speed 12

Stem Calibre Trail 45mm

Tyres WTB Vigilante Light Fast Rolling (Tan wall) 2.5″ front and WTB Trail Boss Light Fast Rolling (Tan Wall) 2.4″ rear

Wheel Size 27.5″

Brand CALIBRE

Colour Black

Weight (kg) 15.2kg (Large without pedals)

Calibre Shadownut press release

The Shadownut

An award winning Bossnut at heart, with a matt black/gloss finish and tan walls rounding off our most stunning bike to date. Now available in extremely limited quantities for only £999 – we expect these will go fast (see video).

This special edition brings a higher spec, the coolest looks and a lower price point – but you’ll need to be quick as they’re extremely limited.

When it comes to getting the best experience possible for the least amount of money, this bike cleans the floor with the competition.

The updated frame has a lower standover, longer reach, slacker angles and a full SRAM SX 12 speed groupset, perfect for ripping round trail centres or down technical descents.