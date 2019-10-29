£999 Calibre Shadownut won’t be around for long

Calibre Shadownut takes the award-winning Bossnut as a basis, whilst adding a new livery and WTB tubeless ready tan wall tyres.
Calibre Shadownut takes the award-winning Calibre Bossnut as a basis, whilst adding a new livery and WTB tubeless ready tan wall tyres.
Calibre Shadownut need to know
- Strictly limited edition
- Fresh paint job
- Massively upgraded specification
- S, M, L, XL
- Discount Card price: £999.00 (Retail price £1,300.00)
Brakes – SRAM Level T brakes with 180mm front and 160mm rear rotors
Cassette/Freewheel SRAM Eagle – PG1210
Chainset SRAM SX Eagle Power Spline 32T
Fork Rock Shox Recon RL 130mm – 42mm offset, Alloy tapered steerer
Frame 6061 Alloy, 130mm rear wheel travel, 142 x 12mm bolt through
Front Hub Formula 15mm bolt through 32H (100mm x 15mm)
Gear Details SRAM SX Eagle
Gear Shifters SRAM SX Eagle
Gender Mens
Handlebar Calibre Trail 780mm width, 30mm rise – 31.8mm
Head Set FSA Orbit tapered No. 57E
Pedals Resin platform pedal (test pedals)
Rear Derailleur SRAM SX Eagle
Rear Hub Formula 12mm bolt through (142mm x 12mm)
Rear Shock Rock Shox Monarch R M/L tune – 190mm x 51mm
Recommended Use Cycling, Everyday Use, Weekend
Rims WTB ST i29 TCS 2.0 32H Tubeless ready
Saddle Calibre
Seatpost Calibre Trail 15mm offset – 30.9mm 350mm length
Speed 12
Stem Calibre Trail 45mm
Tyres WTB Vigilante Light Fast Rolling (Tan wall) 2.5″ front and WTB Trail Boss Light Fast Rolling (Tan Wall) 2.4″ rear
Wheel Size 27.5″
Brand CALIBRE
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 15.2kg (Large without pedals)
Calibre Shadownut press release
The Shadownut
An award winning Bossnut at heart, with a matt black/gloss finish and tan walls rounding off our most stunning bike to date. Now available in extremely limited quantities for only £999 – we expect these will go fast (see video).
This special edition brings a higher spec, the coolest looks and a lower price point – but you’ll need to be quick as they’re extremely limited.
When it comes to getting the best experience possible for the least amount of money, this bike cleans the floor with the competition.
The updated frame has a lower standover, longer reach, slacker angles and a full SRAM SX 12 speed groupset, perfect for ripping round trail centres or down technical descents.