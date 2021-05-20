Durable shorts and jersey options, that don't sacrifice comfort.

If the idea of brand matching kit for that Giga or Mega bike appeals, Nukeproof has you covered with some new trail gear.

The Blackline Race range is a Nukeproof’s latest athlete inspired racewear. With Sam Hill as its start enduro rider, there is no questioning the pro rider team feedback with Nukeproof’s Blackline Race design.

Blackline shorts for all conditions

For those riders who want a durable enduro or trail baggy, the Blackline Race shorts are made from Cordura fabric, offering robust protection against branch scratches or trail debris.

Nukeproof’s designers have also added a DWR finish to the Blackline Race shorts, keeping moisture out if you are caught in a sudden downpour, or spending the day session muddy singletrack.

To ensure the most ergonomic fit, Nukeproof’s Blackline Race shorts are long enough to classify as a proper baggy, without curtaining into the upper kneepad area – when you are wearing protection. Storage options are provided by two sealed pockets, secured by YKK zippers, which won’t foul and get struck when exposed to mud.

A dual-density pad keeps you comfortable and dry on those long pedalling sections and the four-way stretch fabric won’t constrain your cadence. The Blackline Race shorts are available with both male and female size and pad options.

A jersey for jibbing those trails

Complimenting the new Blackline Race shorts, is a matching jersey, using three fabrics. Nukeproof has used body mapping technology to ensure a snug fit, without inhibiting movement, especially when trails start getting technical.

Delivering adequate airflow to keep you cool on a mild day, is the Blackline Race jersey’s moisture wicking Powerdry fabric, from Polartech. Similar to Nukeproof’s Blackline Race short, the jersey also uses tough Cordura fabric, threaded along its sleeves, to shield it from trail debris and scrapes.

For those big days out on the bike, Nukeproof has added silicon shoulder panels to the Blackline Race jersey, making for a comfier backpack carrying experience.