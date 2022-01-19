A boutique hardtail with all the curvy titanium goodness. And smart frame design.

Binary bikes have introduced a new titanium hardtail that is at home rolling big miles and technical singletrack.

It’s not a hardcore hardtail. There is a bike packing element to the Maniak concept, but the geometry is much slacker and longer, than most traditional trail hardtails. Binary combines elegant titanium craft with progressive geometry and clever frame features.

It is long and slack

The Maniak’s tubing is selected to provide excellent terrain damping without inducing lateral flex, when railing corners. Beautifully welded and finished titanium construction makes it a forever bike, immune to environmental degradation over time.

Adaptability is an anchor concept of this bike. Those paragon style sliding rear dropouts allow for wheelbase adjustment and the option of running Binary’s Maniak as a single-speed, to lower its winter riding maintenance burden.

The Maniak’s frame angles reflect its purpose as a multiuse mountain bike, for everything from trail riding to bike packing adventures.

Geometry is very much of the long, low and slack school of frame design. Overall geometry works for 120- to 150mm forks, and even at its shortest-travel configuration (120mm at the front), the head angle is a very slack 65-degrees.

On a size large Maniak, reach measures to 480mm. The frames are long, making them very stable when straightlining through technical terrain or speeding down a gravel road, fully loaded.

Made to ride trail – and tour

Frame details are biased to DIY serviceability and durability.

The bottom bracket is threaded, and cable routing is primarily external to enhance ease of replacement. Only the dropper post is routed internally, and the Maniak features a very short seat tube, too, making it possible for riders to use the latest-generation long-stroke droppers.

Loadability is facilitated by rack mounts on the seatstays. Bottle mounts provide hydration and additional fastening points on the inside of the seat tube, and both sides of the downtube.

Although the Maniak is fabricated to have all the vaunted ride quality of a boutique titanium hardtail frame, it can roll large tyres for even more compliance. The frame will clear 29×3.0” tyres with ease.