Ribble HT 725: hardcore hardtail in Reynolds steel

New really steely 27.5in wheel hardtail from Ribble Cycles follows on from the launch of the titanium Ribble HT 650 Ti

New really steely 27.5in wheel hardtail from Ribble Cycles follows on from the launch of the titanium Ribble HT 650 Ti earlier this year.

>>> Best Hardtail Mountain Bike 2019: best reviewed mountain bikes under £375, £500, £750 and £1000

Ribble Cycles press release

Ribble Cycles unleashes its latest Hardcore Hardtail MTB – the HT 725

Following the successful launch of the HT Ti early in 2019, the new HT 725 designed and developed in the UK for tough trail riding is the latest model in Ribble Cycles new MTB range.

Designed by Ribble’s in-house R&D team, embracing the “building the bikes we want to ride” philosophy and tested on UK Trails, the HT 725 is built from custom Reynolds 725 Steel with a very contemporary geometry that combines confidence inspiring agility and stability. Achieved through the long wheelbase, short stem, slack head angle around a wide bar with its ability to put the power down with maximum traction due to the big tyre clearance up to 650×2.6” and tight back end.

“The positive rider feedback we received on the HT Ti made the decision to design a more accessible version very easy. Equally as capable on the trails as the HT Ti, the HT 725 is the result of detailed and very specific product requirements and feedback from riders combined with seeing how far we can push the ride capabilities and attention to detail envelope in Hardtail MTB design. Reynolds 725 Steel was the material of choice due to its natural material properties, durability and unique ride characteristics.” States Jamie Burrow, Ribble Cycles Head of Product.

Darren Bishop, Ribble Cycles Senior Mechanic and MTB specialist adds: “Taking my years of MTB riding and testing experience combined with the design details coming out of the original HT Ti project development process, the HT 725 has resulted in a highly capable Hardcore Hardtail MTB perfect for UK trails, this is the bike I want to ride.”

The attention to detail that has gone into the frame is phenomenal with custom shaped and butted tubing, shot in seat stays, strengthening and stiffening gussets where required, first to market fully internal cable routing including rear brake, gear and full internal dropper post routing for a super clean look with thru-axles completing the frame spec. Multiple build options with high levels of customisation will be available.

The HT 725 is a high-end Hardcore Hardtail manufactured from Reynolds 725 tubing and designed for tough UK trails. Complete bike prices will start from £1,399 with further information including build options and delivery dates revealed shortly.