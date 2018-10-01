Only 20 of these gorgeous Cotic SodaMAX titanium hardtails will be made

You had better act fast then!

The allure of a well-sorted titanium hardtail will arguably never die. And ti hardtails don’t come more sorted looking than the new Cotic SodaMAX.

Cotic SodaMAX need to know

3Al/2.5V titanium frame

29er or 27.5+ wheels

120mm to 140mm fork

20% lighter than the steel Cotic Soul frame

Limited to 20 frames

Cotic Longshot geometry

65.4° head angle (with 140mm fork)

479.8mm reach on Large

44mm head tube with external bottom cup for taper steerer and zero stack top cup for minimal stack height

Frame £1,799

Full builds from £3,199

Cotic SodaMAX geometry

Cotic SodaMAX press release

The new SodaMAX is limited to just 20 frames in 2018 – 10 brushed with pinstripe detail, 10 polished with blasted graphics. Both in the full range of sizes.

The frame price is £1799, bikes start from £3199 for the Silver build, right up to £5648 for the all signing and dancing Platinum build with matching titanium Cane Creek eeWings cranks. They are available right now.

As the SodaMAX also tends to get used for big rides and bikepacking as well, we have added a second set of bottle bosses within the front triangle. The length of the new bikes has allowed us to add this on the down tube, so there are now two sets of bottle bosses – one right near the bottom bracket, and one in the more traditional middle of the tube location. Either you can run two bottles, or with a side loading cage on the lower position you would be able to carry a bottle and install a large frame bag.

The Soda was our original titanium hardtail, back in 2005-2011. It was taken everywhere; from the local singletrack to the World XC Championships in 2009. For 2018 the Soda is back, with the MAX treatment, in a limited edition of just 20 frames.

The Cotic designed 3Al/2.5V Titanium tubeset subtly and effectively enhances the ride feel, whilst also reducing the weight by over 20% compared to it’s steel sibling.

Cy Turner, Cotic Bikes: “From 2005 to 2011 we had the Soda as the pinnacle of our hardtail range. A super versatile, lightweight evolution of the original Soul, it was one of the first ti frames to be able to take up to 130mm forks and big tyres, but it’s weight and beautifully balanced handling found it a home on the race track. Our first sponsored rider Kate Potter dominated the UK long distance scene in 2005-6-7, hitting the podium in multiple endurance events and 24hr hour solo races. Then – in one of those ‘pinch me’ twists of fate I still can’t quite believe happened – Kate was spotted by Cycling Australia and ended up representing her country at the Canberra World Championships in 2009, all aboard her trusty titanium Cotic Soda. I never expected THAT to happen when I started designing bikes!

“Fast forward to 2018 and we bring you the latest frame to wear that Soda name – the brand new SodaMAX. Based on our spectacularly popular new SolarisMAX the new titanium frame takes all the fantastic attributes of it’s steel sibling and adds a big chunk of weight loss, a subtle and lively ride feel and beautiful bare metal finishes.

“I have been riding the prototype since last winter, and it’s actually the frame I used to prove out the Longshot edition of the SolarisMAX. It’s a spectacularly fast and fun bike to ride.”