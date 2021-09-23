Knolly Tyaughton is a steel or titanium hardcore hardtail from Canada

Knolly Tyaughton takes the SuperBoost spacing standard to hardtails, with both steel or titanium frame options and big fork compatibility



Want a hardcore winter bike, without the pivot bearing service cost? The Knolly Tyaughton could be it. There is no scarcity of hardcore hardtails, but what if you want something with a Canadian flavour?

The latest offering from British Columbia is Knolly’s Tyaughton. This latest addition to the Knolly range is a 29er hardtail designed to be one of the best hardtail mountain bikes for rolling over big terrain with technical trail features, and is available in either steel or titanium.

Both frame materials shape to the same geometry, with very compact 427mm chainstays and a roomy front triangle. A size large Tyaughton measures out to 495mm of reach, when steering via a 150mm fork.

You can overfork it if you please

Riders have the option of upsizing front travel to 160mm, which slackens the Tyaughton front end from 64.5° to 63.5º.

The Tyaughton is designed for rushing gnarly descents with a short rear and long front-centre, making the most of its long-travel fork specification and 29er wheels.

Knolly says the tube set is specific to their sizing and profile requirements, delivering an ideal outcome in terms of strength and trail feedback.

Tyaughton has room for big droppers

As with all hardcore hardtails, the Tyaughton can run long dropper posts with ease.

A size small Tyaughton will accommodate any 175mm dropper, with the larger sizes rated to run up to 210mm of drop. Shifting and brake rear brake cable routing is all external – which should please DIY mechanics.

Neatly integrated ISCG05 tabs provide chainguide compatibility and a 73mm threaded bottom bracket ensures all-season riding durability if you are a committed rider, regardless of weather conditions. And hardcore hardtails aren’t supposed to be parked in the garage, through winter.

SuperBoost at the back

The Tyaughton’s most interesting feature is its rear hub spacing. Knolly has been a strong advocate for the SuperBoost 157x12mm rear axle standard. It is one of the reasons this hardtail can run such short chainstays and retain adequate tyre and mud clearance.

What is the difference between Knolly’s steel and titanium Tyaughtons? The latter gains full internal dropper post routing with a down tube access hatch.

As with all proper titanium bikes, it also has a brushed finish and head tube badge – because any hardcore hardtail in titanium, needs show – to match the go.