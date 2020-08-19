BikeYoke goes long with 213mm dropper post and new Triggy Alpha remote

With the advent of shorter seat tubes on modern bikes, dropper posts are getting longer. BikeYoke may just have the longest on sale with the new multi-storey Revive 213.

Edging the OneUp dropper by just a few millimetres, the new BikeYoke Revive 213 takes dropper posts to new heights. It’s a useful addition to the BikeYoke range for people with long limbs and bikes with short seat tubes to maintain the correct saddle height as well as benefit from getting the seat right out of the way.

Revive 2.0

Aside from the longer drop, all Revive posts are now known as the Revive 2.0 and are available in 30.9 and 31.6mm as well as a dedicated Revive Max 34.9mm option. To ensure the new length could handle the extra loads and leverage, BikeYoke developed a new one-piece 3D forged and CNC machined upper tube to replace the two-piece bonded unit. In addition, BikeYoke increased the bushing overlap to reduce wear. The new one-piece upper tube will feature on all drop options, including 125, 160 and 185mm. At the head there are longer saddle bolts and conical washers, which should make saddle installation much easier. Finally, a redesigned actuator lever should bring a smoother release/engagement.

For a limited time, as a bonus for existing Revive owners, anyone who booked their post in for a service at one of BikeYoke’s official centres will have their post rebuit with all the new updated parts.

Pricing on the BikeYoke Revive 2.0 is:

REVIVE 2.0125: €335

REVIVE 2.0 160: €335

REVIVE 2.0 185: €375

REVIVE 2.0 213: €405

Triggy Alpha remote

To complement the Revive 2.0 BikeYoke has updated the Triggy remote lever. It now comes with the following features: