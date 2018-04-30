New Boardman MTR full suspension range starts from £1000

Bye-bye Team FS, hello MTR

Boardman have quietly released a whole new range of full suspension mountain bikes. They’re called the Boardman MTR series and there’s four in total.

>>> Which Halfords mountain bike is right for you?

Boardman MTR need to know

140mm travel 27.5in wheel full suspension range

Revised four-bar lay-out

Beefed up frame tubing

67° head angle

Shorted seat tube enables ‘upsizing‘ for increased reach

Sizes: S-XL (S-L in MTR 8.8 Women’s)

Prices from £1,000

The originators of the whole £1k full susser movement, Boardman bikes have clearly been watching as the Calibre Bossnut and Jamis Dakar have got all the headlines of late.

The Boardman MTR is their reply.

There is also a women’s version called the Boardman MTR 8.8 Women’s which costs £1,200 and has the same geometry as the men’s/unisex/regular (delete you seem fit) version but has a female specific saddle and a different colourway.

Although the new Boardman MTR bikes have strikingly different tube profile to the previous Boardman Team FS bikes (which it appears the MTR is replacing) if you look closely you can see that the essential suspension design layout is very similar. Which is no bad thing at all. The Team FS suspension four-bar system worked really, really well.

The new MTR has 10mm more rear travel (140mm) and the rear shock is now 210 x 55mm. It also looks like the rear shock angle and the rocker linkage angle are different to the Team FS.

The most noticeable change is the MTR’s frame tubing and the suspension rocket linkage. Everything’s got curvier and chunkier.

Geometry hasn’t seen much change apart from a couple of very important numbers. The MTR’s head angle is 1.5° degrees slacker at 67°. Seat tube lengths have been shortened. And there’s now a XL sizing with a 645mm length.

With a slacker head angle, a roomier reach afforded by the ability to upsize your frame size, and step up in frame stiffness all round things are looking good for the Boardman MTR.

Boardman MTR 8.6, £1,000

Frame: Lightweight alloy frame with updated 2018 geometry and dropper post routing

Forks: Suntour Raidon forks and Rock Shox rear shock creates a capable, agile trail bike.

Gears: 2×9 Shimano gearing for reliable and precise shifting.

Brakes: Powerful and reliable Tektro hydraulic brakes

Wheels: Tubeless ready rims with the fantastic Vitorria Barzo tyres

Boardman MTR 8.8, £1,200

Frame: Lightweight alloy frame with updated 2018 geometry and dropper post routing

Forks: Rock Shox Recon forks and Deluxe shock alloy for adjustability to your preference.

Gears: 1×10 Shimano Deore gearing for reliable and precise shifting.

Brakes: Lightweight and powerful Shimano hydraulic brakes

Wheels: Tubeless ready rims fitted with the grippy Vitorria Morsa tyre

Boardman MTR 8.9, £1,600

Frame: Lightweight alloy frame with updated 2018 geometry and dropper post routing

Forks: Revelation RC forks matched to Deluxe RC shock offers full adjustability

Gears: Sram NX 11 speed offers a great range of reliable gearing for all climbs and descents.

Brakes: Powerful Sram Level T brakes with adjustable levers

Wheels: Tubeless ready rims fitted with the Vitorria Morsa tyre, made to increase gripping power.