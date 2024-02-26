Like a ski-resort for mountain bikes: Bike Park Wales hopes to tempt families to swap skis for bikes this Easter

The perfect introduction to mountain biking - no pedalling up and easy fun trails

BikePark Wales has put together a family riding package this Easter designed to tempt complete novices to come and have a go at mountain biking. Called Ticket to Ride, the famous South Wales bike park will supply everything from bikes to guides to introduce families to the sport. Check out our guide to UK mountain bike uplift venues if you want to check out what the bike park concept it all about.

Think of it like a ski resort, only on dirt rather than snow. Instead of navigating your way around wild trails and finding your way with a map or GPS to the best trails, BikePark Wales features waymarked routes where it’s simply impossible to get lost. And just like on the ski pistes, the trails are graded in difficulty, from the easiest greens to the hardest Pro lines.

Ticket to Ride experience

Here’s how it works, head along to BikePark Wales on the day and the Ticket to Ride family pass gets you bike hire and crucially helmet hire too. You’ll then be driven up the hill in a 4X4 – no need to pedal then – before being guided around trails dedicated to new riders or kids.

The idea is to make it as easy as possible to attract new riders by removing all the headaches or difficult parts about riding. It’s certainly in keeping with the recent direction of the bike park, which has worked relentlessly in recent years to make mountain biking more family friendly. BikePark Wales opened over a decade ago with trails geared more towards competent or experienced riders. But in 2022 the park opened Kermit, a green-graded trail some 5km in length tailor made for novices and kids.

The Ticket to Ride package will cost £325 for a family of four including bike rental – Trek Roscoe hardtails for the mums and dads, and Wahoo bikes for kids. The riding sessions take place from 9am till 1pm, and you can add in more kids or adults for a small premium. Ticket to Ride is available at weekends and school holidays. Local accommodation available from £60 per family per night. Minimum height of 4’3″/130cm to 4’10″/150cm, and all must – naturally – be able to ride a bike.

About BikePark Wales

BikePark Wales is arguably the world’s leading mountain biking destination located in the heart of Brecon Beacons next to the town of Merthyr Tydfil, easily accessible from the M4 and A470. With a commitment to providing thrilling yet safe experiences for riders of all levels, the park aims to be a catalyst for positive change for families.

Head to https://www.bikeparkwales.com/new-to-mountain-biking to find out more.