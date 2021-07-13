Guide to UK mountain bike uplift venues

There are currently over twenty mountain bike uplift venues dotted around the UK. Here's the full menu. Take yer pick and go and have a blast.

Are you after an uplifting experience? Almost any time spent on a mountain bike is an uplifting experience but when you factor in someone else doing the hard work of getting you up to the top of the downhills it’s a win win! With around 20 active uplift venues on offer dotted all over the UK – not just in the overtly hillier parts either – there’s loads to choose from.

Alongside a brief summary of each uplift venue, we have included a few other useful bits of info and web links. The opening times and price info are as accurate as can be at time of writing. Please always check with any uplift centre themselves before committing to any travel plans. We’ve included links to the uplifts’ websites wherever possible but in this day and age, plenty of venues and customers prefer to communicate via social media chat, so we’ve included Facebook and Instagram accounts for the uplift services too if available.

Uplift venues: England

Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

Opening times: Friday – Monday

Price: £40.00

Website: flyupdownhill.co.uk

Facebook: Flyu417bikepark

Instagram: @flyup417bikepark

One of the original mountain bike playgrounds that shows no signs of losing any of its popularity. Plenty of tracks and varying from downhill runs, enduro stages and cross country chutes. Open Friday to Monday. The uplift is run by Flyup Downhill. Price £40.00. Read our Forest Of Dean trail guide.

Gawton Gravity Hub, Devon

Opening times: n/a

Price: n/a

Website: gawtongravityhub.com

Facebook: gawtongravityhub

Instagram: @gawtongravity

Four downhill-specific runs that vary in technicality and style. Something for the new school flowy jumpers and something for the older gnarled tech riders too. The uplift service is listed as being provided by The Bike Bus.

417 Bike Park, Gloucestershire

Opening times: Wednesday – Monday

Price: £36.00

Website: 417bikepark.co.uk

Facebook: Flyu417bikepark

Instagram: @flyup417bikepark

A trio of downhilly tracks, a dual slalom track, a 4X track, dirt jumps, indoor pump track. Open every day. The uplift is run by Flyup 417. Price £36.00. Read our Flyup 417 Project trail guide.

Woody’s Bike Park, Cornwall

Opening times: Friday – Sunday

Price: £34.00

Website: woodysbikepark.com

Facebook: Woody’s Bike Park

Instagram: @woodysbikepark

If you like dirt jumps, you’ll love Woody’s Bike Park. And if you don’t know how to jump then it’s well worth heading here to learn how to do it. There are small jumps as well as huge ones. Uplift run by Woody’s Bike Park. Price £34.00. Check the website for current opening times.

Okeford Hill Bike Park, Dorset

Opening times: Friday – Sunday

Price: £35.00

Website: okefordhillbikepark.co.uk

Facebook: The Okeford Hill Bikepark

Instagram: @okeford_hill_bike_park

AKA UK Bike Park. Seven tracks that are of modest length but not lacking in steepness. The uplift service is very efficient too withminimal hanging around and maximum run tally. Open Saturday and Sunday. Uplift run by Okeford Hill Bike Park. Price £35.00.

Hopton Woods and Bringewood Forest, Shropshire

Opening times: n/a

Price: n/a

Website: pearcecycles.co.uk

Facebook: Pearce Cycles

Instagram: @pearcecycles

Uplift days run by the legendary Pearce Cycles, a stalwart of the UK’s downhill and gravity scene for yonks. Very probably the longest established uplifters in this listing. Handcrafted natural tracks and an unrivalled vibe. Check website for uplift dates. Uplift run by Pearce Cycles. Read our Hopton Woods trail guide.

Descend Bike Park, Hamsterley

Opening times: Wednesday – Sunday

Price: n/a

Website: descendbikepark.com

Facebook: Danny Hart’s Descend Bike park

Instagram: @dannyhartsdescendbikepark

AKA Descend Hamsterley. Rainbow striped DH legend Danny Hart bought the operation last year and it’s gone from strength to strength. Five main tracks with 8 alternate options form the mid-point to the finish. Uplift run by Descend Bike Park.

Uplift venues: Wales

Wales is the spiritual home of the British bike park uplift. It has the biggest and most established network of uplifts that’s expanding all the time.

Dyfi Bike Park, Snowdonia

Opening times: Friday – Sunday

Price: £43.00

Website: dyfibikepark.co.uk

Facebook: Dyfi Bike Park

Instagram: @dyfibikepark

One of the newest bike parks that has quickly grown into one of the busiest and most varied gravity gathering spots int he whole of the UK. With six tracks completed and a slick uplift service. You’d expect nothing less really from the Athertons. Read our Dyfi Bike Park trail guide.

Antur Stiniog, Snowdonia

Opening times: Thursday – Monday

Price: £38/£42

Website: anturstiniog.com

Facebook: Antur Stiniog Cyf

Instagram: @anturstiniog

Rocky for the most part (this is Snowdonia after all) but recent ‘natural’ dirt track has expanded the venue’s feel. Seven tracks very much in the downhill guise albeit impressively catering for wide range of ability. Open Thursday to Sunday in off-season and Thursday to Monday in main season. Uplift run by Antur Stiniog. Read our Antur Stiniog trail guide.

BikePark Wales, Merthyr Tydfil

Opening times: Every day

Price: £41-£48

Website: bikeparkwales.com

Facebook: BikePark Wales

Instagram: @bikepark_wales

The daddy of all uplift venues. A vast tally of trails to choose (38 and counting) with a variety of styles and technicality. There really is something for everyone at BikePark Wales. Open every day. Uplift run by BikePark Wales. Price from £41.00. Read our BikePark Wales trail guide.

Revolution Bike Park, Llangynog

Opening times: Friday – Sunday

Price: £41.00

Website: revolutionbikepark.co.uk

Facebook: Revolution Bike Park – Llangynog

Instagram: @revolutionbp

One for the full face helmet and triple clamp fork brigade. You can ride an aggressive enduro bike there actually but you may be in the minority. Ten tracks all serviced by an efficient uplift. Open Friday to Sunday. Uplift run by Revolution Bike Park. £41.00.

Cwmcarn, South Wales

Opening times: n/a

Price: £31.50/£33.50

Website: cwmdown.co.uk

Facebook: Cwmdown mtb lifts

Instagram: @cwmdown_mtb_uplifts

One of the very first uplift venues in the country, Cwmcarn is back on the up after a few years of being out of the limelight. Just the two trails (with a third that isn’t accessed by uplift but still open if you fancy it). Y Mynydd has been recently renovated and is excellent fun. Open every day. Uplift rub by Cwmdown. Price £31.50 weekdays, £33.50 at weekend.

Black Mountains Cycle Centre, Abergavenny

Opening times: Every day

Price: £43/£47

Website: blackmountainscyclecentre.com

Facebook: Black Mountains Cycle Centre

Instagram: @black_mountains_cycles

BMCC is modern mountain biking success story. Incredibly popular with riders from both the full-face DH sectors and the enduro bike air bandits, the 14 tracks are serviced by uplift but there the cheaper (£6.00) push-up option too. Open on Wednesdays and Friday to Sundays. Uplift run by BMCC. Price £30.00 weekdays, £36 at weekend. Read our Black Mountains Cycle Centre trail guide.

One Giant Leap, Llangollen

Opening times: n/a

Price: n/a

Website: onegiantleapllangollen.co.uk

Facebook: OnegiantleapLlangollen.co.uk

Instagram: n/a

Mention Llangollen to British downhill racers and they will regale you with sorry tales of an infamously, almost unrideable steep section. Don’t worry, it’s not all like that. Four tracks in total. Lunch included and good vibes all round. Uplift run by One Giant Leap. Check the website for current opening times.

Moelfre, Mid Wales

Opening times: n/a

Price: n/a

Website: n/a

Facebook: MTBuplifts.co.uk

Instagram: mtbuplifts.co.uk

God bless Farmer Jack. Moelfre is all about fast and open downhill runs that are both thrilling and frightening in equal measure. The massive jumps at the bottom look intimidating but aren’t actually that bad, honest! Uplift run by MTBUplifts. Check the website for current opening times.

Uplift venues: Scotland

Scotland is surprisingly low on uplift venues. Although there are only four uplifts (that we know of) one of them is the UK’s only World Cup downhill venue.

Nevis Range, Fort William

Opening times: Every day

Price: £34.50

Website: nevisrange.co.uk

Facebook: Nevis Range

Instagram: @nevisrange

And here is that World Cup downhill venue. The World Cup course is rocky and fast and best ridden on a downhill bike if you want to session it (it’s still worth riding on a trail or enduro bike too but you may not want to do it twice!) There is a fun red grade track down the mountain and one of the longest blue grade descents anywhere in the world too. Open most days mid-May to mid-September and weekends until end of October. Uplift is actually a gondola.

Innerleithen and the Tweed Valley

Opening times: Every day

Price: £35.00

Website: adrenalinuplift.co.uk

Facebook: Adrenalin Uplift

Instagram: @adrenalinuplift

A lot of you will have already ridden Innerleithen and the Tweed Valley but maybe not as part of an uplift day. Using an uplift really helps you make the most of the four official downhill tracks as well as helping you explore the other parts of the sprawling woodland too. Open Friday to Monday. Uplift run by Adrenaline Uplift. Price £35.00.

Ae Forest, Dumfries and Galloway

Opening times: Every day

Price: £35.00

Website: adrenalinuplift.co.uk

Facebook: Adrenalin Uplift

Instagram: @adrenalinuplift

A relative unknown on the uplift scene, Ae Forest has two specific uplift tracks but there are also loads of other cheeky trails to be found with a bit of local knowledge or digital digging. Open Friday to Monday. Uplift run by Adrenaline Uplift.

Glencoe, Scottish Highlands

Opening times: Every day

Price: £30.00

Website: glencoemountain.co.uk

Facebook: Glencoe Mountain Resort

Instagram: @glencoemountain

A ski venue that’s becoming increasingly centred around servicing mountain bikers instead. Two downhill tracks with a chairlift as opposed to a vehicle uplift. The black run is infamously hard on body and bike. Opening dates often determined by weather conditions. Uplift run by Glencoe Mountain. Price £30.00.

Have we missed any UK uplift venues?

Let us know via mbr@futurenet.com or the usual social media channels.