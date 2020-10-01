Our pick of the best mountain bike suspension fork deals

If you're looking for a new fork here are the best mountain bike suspension fork deals at the mo. Put the bounce back into your stride!

Read more: Best mountain bike forks – get the best suspension fork for your bike

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Mountain bike suspension fork deals

SR Suntour Axon LO-RC 27.5in 120mm was £399.99, now £209.99

Save 48%! “Classed as a multiple World Champion platform, these MTB forks are specifically designed for XC racing as they offer fast, light and reliable performance during the most demanding of conditions. They feature a robust aluminium steering column with 32mm aluminium gold anodised stanchions for smooth operation. SR Suntour has equipped the lower legs with a magnesium monocoque construction, making them more than capable of handling big hits and harsh vibrations. Keeping you in full control of the ride, these are kitted out with a LO RC cartridge with an adjustable air volume spacer with preload adjust.”

Buy Now: SR Suntour Axon LO-RC Forks from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £209.99!

RockShox Pike RCT3 160mm Solo Air was £953.00, now £649.00

Save 32%! “The completely reimagined Pike comes murdered-out for a reason. It’s the fork that’s ushering in a new era in suspension performance. See, the all-new Pike is completely different type of trail fork. One that meant walking all over the current engineering doctrine along the way. The result? Pike is like a stealth bomber designed specifically for new-school trail riders. Its new damper rides high in the travel where it’s the plushest. Its industry redefining asymmetric approach to chassis design delivers an unparalleled stiffness to travel to weight ratio that will have other engineers playing catch up for years. But more importantly for you, other riders too.”

Buy Now: RockShox Pike RCT3 29/650B 160mm Solo Air fork from Hargroves Cycles for only £649.00!

RockShox Boxxer Team 27.5in 200mm was £1,243.00, now £994.00

Save £249! “For two decades, BoXXer has been ridden to the top step of the podium at more downhill World Cup races and freeride events than any other fork. With such a legacy, the BoXXer continues to be the favourite pure gravity fork in the World. The BoXXer features the Charger Damper, air and coil spring systems, Rapid Recovery rebound, Fast Black stanchions. And remember, it’s the lightest production downhill fork on the market.”

Buy Now: RockShox BoXXer Team 27.5″ Suspension Fork from Evans Cycles for only £994.00!

DVO Diamond D1 27.5in 170mm was £729.95, now £579.99

Save 21%! “Designed with superb suspension technology and top-notch materials, this excellent enduro fork by DVO is the perfect companion for daring downhill endeavours. Made with an aluminium chassis and magnesium-cast lowers, it takes on every trail with 170mm of travel and an assortment of adjustments to keep you composed and in control from top to bottom.”

Buy Now: DVO Suspension Diamond D1 Boost Fork 27.5″ 37mm Offset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £579.99!

Buy Now: DVO Suspension Diamond D1 Boost Fork 27.5″ 44mm Offset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £679.99!



RockShox Boxxer Ultimate 27.5in 200mm was £1685.00, now £1157.99

Save 31%! “These superb forks are specifically engineered for intense MTB use as they deliver unbeatable shock absorption and control on every ride. They feature a completely re-designed profile which reduces hand fatigue and fights against unwanted friction as you carve your way around the mountain. Ready to conquer any challenge, their aluminium stanchion tube and magnesium lower tube construction is more than capable of handling all the abuse from rowdy rides.”

Buy Now: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Forks 2020 from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £1157.99!

RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 200 x 51mm was £459.00, now £179.99

Save £280!”The RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 Rear Shock comes with proven rapid recovery, whilst DebonAir and Solo Air technologies come as standard with this lightweight rear shock that tips the scales at 335 grams. Beefed up with twice the rebound range over earlier models, this RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 Rear Shock will take your riding to new levels.”

Buy Now: RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 Rear Shock from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £179.99!

Suspension fork deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.