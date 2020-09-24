Our pick of the best mountain bike saddle deals

Get yourself a comfier, lighter, more suitable posterior perch

We’ve scoured the internet’s best retailers to come up with this round up of mountain bike saddle deals. Get a comfier, lighter, more suitable perch.

Mountain bike saddles have undergone something of a metamorphosis in recent years. Gone are the road cycling-inspired rounded rolling pin designs. Replacing them are a set a design cues that are wholeheartedly mountain bike specific. Broader and flatter of top. Raised kicktails. Shallower rails for increased dropper post compatibility. Less of a focus on light weight – or dubious comfort claims about rail material – and more focus on durability and toughness.

Selle Italia X-LR Air Cross was £90.00, now £55.07

Great choice for climbers

Save £34.93! “Double-density padding design with a soft nose section that makes for greater ease of movement and higher comfort levels even whilst riding uphill the high-density rear provides all the stability you need whilst pedalling.”

Pro Tharsis 9.8 Hollow Rail was £69.99, now £46.99

One for the gravity fiends

Save £23.00! “Microfiber cover with Kevlar reinforcement. Carbon reinforced base construction. Super lightweight with competition shaped padding. Shock absorbing technology. SUS316-TITAN Titanium rails.”

Ergon SMD2 was £49.99, now £38.49

Excellent choice for enduro racers and riders

Save £11.50! “Seating Surface: Sturdy and easy-care microfiber seat cover for long durability. Wheel Gap: Extra flat, short rear without edges for the largest possible tire clearance under full suspension compression. 360° Edge Padding: Full edge padding for maximum protection and optimized leg guidance. Weight: 220g.”

San Marco GND Dynamic MTB was £70.00, now £34.99

Clever cover materials keep you from sliding around

Save 50%! “Rail: Manganese. Shell: Carbon Fibre Reinforced + Core Zone. Cover: Microfeel. Shock absorbing technology. Saddle Profile: Full-Fit / Waved. Sizes: Narrow: 262 x 135mm, Wide 262 x 145mm. Weight: 217g / 222g.”

Fabric Cell Radius Elite was £49.99, now £34.99

Ideal for anyone looking for a wider saddle

Save 30%! “Cover: Tough TPU. Weight: 355g. Width: 155mm. Length: 282mm. Mid-rail to saddle topper: 51.5mm.”

Ergon SM E-Mountain Sport was £89.95, now £66.99

Specifically designed for the demands of ebikes

Save 26%! “Supporting Ramp: Strongly raised ramping for maximum support from behind – helps to stabilize your position on the bike and saves energy when riding uphill. Soft Comfort Padding: Maximum comfort when seated due to thicker padding – even on long rides. Wide Front: In particularly steep trail sections, the position often is shifted towards the front. That’s why the E-Mountain’s saddle nose is deliberately designed wide and comfortable.”

Madison Flux was £34.99, now £23.95

Bargain classic

Save 32%! “Lightweight & strong Cromo rails. Excellent padding for all day comfort. Durable synthetic cover.”

SDG Fly MTN Ti-Alloy MTB was £79.99, now £52.00

Firm, light and racey but still durable as ever from SDG

Save 35% “Flat forward design. Super-lightweight EVA foam with nylon fibre composite base. Ti-Alloy rails. Dimensions: 260mm x 133mm.”

Sixpack Racing Skywalker 316 was £52.15, now £36.49

One for aggressive riders who still want to save weight

Save 30%! “Cover Material: Polyurethane vinyl with Kevlar-reinforced edges. Rail Material: CrMo Steel. Dimensions: 293x132mm. Weight: 260g.”

