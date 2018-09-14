Assos launch new Trail range aimed at mountain bikers and it looks really good.

Swiss lycra specialists put the tech into trail wear

If you have never ridden a skinny-tyred road bike then you would probably be forgiven for not hearing of Swiss clothing brand Assos. Amongst our lycra wearing brethren Assos is renowned for producing the best fitting, most technically advanced clothing available anywhere on the planet and has been responsible for producing kit for the world’s best for over forty years.

The brand has had mountain bike specific clothing within its catalogue for the past few seasons but this has been typically aimed more at cross country racing rather than the sort of riding most of us take part in.

But fortunately this is all change with the new Trail range, probably the first time Assos has gone for a stripped back and casual approach. Putting adaptable comfort, clean lines and technical features above aerodynamics, this is a real departure from the norm and makes for the sort of kit that is pretty desirable for riding in. The other good news is Assos is rolling out the entire range in both mens and womens fit at the same time.

The range

Trail SS Jersey

Uses a circular-knit Triangle textile, which is a light, flexible material perfect for a warm-weather trail jersey. It’s tough, breathes well, and pulls moisture away from the skin.

The underarms feature very airy, bi-stretch 3-Mesh to keep the air moving throughout the jersey.

Mesh collar for comfort.

trailFit: slimmer cut but still loose fitting. Accommodates pads without being too baggy.

Trail LS Jersey

Incorporates areas of highly durable fabrics for increased protection

Same construction as the Trail SS for all other areas.

Zipped pocket on sleeve for lift pass etc.

Trail Cargo short

Minimal approach uses an adaptable textile for the primary panels, one that’s equal parts durable and lightweight. Extremely consistent in terms of composition, translating to a fast-drying, comfortable material that holds up on the trail.

Highly elastic waist panel for a smooth, comfortable wrap on the waist, free of any unnecessary pressure.

Upper legs’ circumference has been pulled in on either side of the crotch to ensure your saddle can float between your legs, free of any material hang-ups.

Relaxed lower portion of the legs and gave them a 12in inseam to be ideal with or without pads.

Two centre-thigh zippered pockets.

Trail Liner short

OFFROAD insert: 10mm of memory foam and patented elastic insert interface, with targeted thickness at the rear for optimal comfort and support in the more upright mountain-bike position.

Ultrasoft warp-knit fabric construction, woven with an open structure for maximum ventilation, featuring high elasticity and built-in odorControl.

Removable, lightweight, and flexible 8mm viscoelastic polyurethane pads at the hips. Have a perforated surface to increase breathability and freedom of movement.

Trail Arm/Knee Protectors

Possibly the most interesting part of the range are the new protectors. Whilst they lack any additional padding, the ultra-durable dyneRope textile resists abrasions better than most normal fabrics. Ideal if you want protection from thorns and trees without the bulk of normal pads. They can be worn with shorts and short sleeve jerseys to improve versatility and warmth or can be worn under longer clothing as an additional protective layer.

dyneRope: A high-density woven textile with ripstop weave. Fifteen times stronger than steel, this fiber is blended with a black polyethylene and is strategically placed to protect exposed areas from abrasion.

The inner panel is constructed with Titanio, a soft flexible material that adds UPF50+ protection.

Trail FF Glove

Mesh structure promotes breathability, constructed with thin yarns to keep the palms cool and dry.

Perforated synthetic leather palm.

Strategically positioned pads flex with the hand to eliminate hot spots and bunching.

Silicone grippers applied to index and middle fingertips for brake lever control.

“No wrinkle” construction creates a 3D curved structure.

Terry thumb panel. Highly absorbent material aids in wicking moisture from the skin’s surface.

Pricing and Availability

Sadly the new range is looking likely to have a February 2019 release date but at that point the entire range will be available to buy via Assos’ own website or local UK stockists. UK pricing TBA.

We’ve been putting some time in riding the jersey and shorts so expect a long term review soon.