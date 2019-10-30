Ard Rock 2020 tickets go live on Friday

Ard Rock is back with limited entries open from November 1st

Ard Rock is back with limited entries open from November 1st at 7am. The event will run from Friday July 31st to Sunday August 2nd in Swaledale.

Ard Rock 2010 press release

With thanks to the amazing support of both Ard Rock competitors and the local community in Swaledale, we’re chuffed to confirm Ard Rock is back for 2020 with an action packed line up of riding, racing and good times. The event will run from Friday July 31st to Sunday August 2nd from the familiar event village in the heart of Swaledale, taking in epic scenery and our trademark rough and rocky singletrack, rebuilt and ‘Arder than ever. We’ve taken the opportunity to make the stages even more exciting and challenging than they were before, so stand by for the ride of your life!

For those without places we have a limited number still available and entries are going live at 0700 November 1st at www.ardrockenduro.co.uk. Be quick on the draw to secure yours when the site goes live…

The event village will once again be the hub of the action, hosting an expo area with all the latest kit from the best brands in the sport, demo rides on dedicated loops, top quality food and drink, live music, pump track competition and new attractions like a jump jam for have-a-go heroes ready to go for glory in front of the crowds.

We’ve also spiced up the Ard Rock Marathon, rebranding it as the Ard Rock Epic to reflect the new course and stages along its 60km route. Whether you’re an old-school XC racing snake, traditional big country rider or an enduro veteran in search of a new challenge, the Epic puts a new spin on the traditional Ard Rock formula to reward all-round riders of all abilities. We’d call it a level playing field of sorts, were it not for the epic nature of the terrain, the tough climbs and challenging singletrack descents!

None of this would have been possible without the incredible solidarity shown by Ard Rockers far and wide and we and the local community remain hugely grateful for the support shown. Off the back of that we’re determined to make Ard Rock 2020 the best yet and can’t wait to see you there!