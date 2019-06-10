Ard Rock is on the telly tonight

On more4 and available to play on channel 4’s online viewing platform All 4 afterwords

Episode three of the The Yorkshire Dales and the Lakes TV programme features organiser Joe Rafferty, local rider Katy Sunter Thorpe and Farmer Bailey.

Ard Rock airs on UK prime time TV, Monday 10th June at 9pm.

The programme which is a lighthearted take on life in the Dales follows Joe behind the scenes as he and his crew transform the rugged landscape into what’s become the UK’s most popular mountain bike event.

As they make sure the event runs smoothly for participants and the residents of Reeth, farmer Ronnie and his flock make way for the thousands or riders who are about to descend on the area. At the same time international trials rider turned mountain biker, Katy, competes against some of the World’s best riders including four time World Champion Tracy Mosley.

The programme is written and narrated by poet and journalist Ian McMillan and it will be on TV tonight on more4 and available to play on channel 4’s online viewing platform All 4 afterwords.

Tune in to relive a little bit of Ard Rock 2018.