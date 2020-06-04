The event, due to run at end July this summer, will now take place from August 6th next year.

The Ard Rock Enduro Festival will not be held in 2020. The event, due to run at end July this summer, will now take place from August 6th next year.

Ard Rock statement

“We have waited out for as long as we considered fair, in hope that we would be able to host the 2020 edition of Ard Rock in just a couple of months from now. The global, national and local situation means that our plans for this year’s event have been all but extinguished. It should go without saying that the safety of our competitors, visitors and equally that of the local residents in the surrounding area of Ard Rock Festival are the number one priority. We are at the mercy of this situation and thank you all for your understanding and ongoing support.

“Ard Rock 2021 will take place from 6-8th August, and we promise to deliver the best MTB riding and festival to have ever graced British soil.

“All Ard Rock 2020 entrants have been sent an email with refund and transfer options.

“Please remember, the charities we support are still subject to their normal operating costs this year. In order for us to best support them in these challenging times, we have decided to sell all of the Ard Rock 2019 merchandise and donate the money to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team. You can purchase and donate at the Ard Rock store here https://ardrock.co.uk/store/

“‘I would like to make a very open and personal thank you to all of our competitors, visitors, exhibitors, team and local residents within the Ard Rock community. Your care and support over the past year [post Dales Floods in 2019] has been unquestionably the most humbling and heart-warming experience. As a team, we are motivated and excited to work towards the greatest Ard Rock ever in 2021. Thank you all again, we are excited to see you very soon.’

“Joe Rafferty, Ard Rock

“And a little fun….If the situation improves and we gain approval within our window of opportunity, then we would love to celebrate with the mountain bike community by hosting an *event to bring us back together. It won’t have all of the things that we love about Ard Rock, but we’ll make sure to have a hell of a ride, camping facilities and some local beers to celebrate.

“*If you have a 2020 booking for Ard Rock, this will not be used for this smaller community event.

“All the best,

“The Ard Rock Team”