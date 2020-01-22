Entries now open for ‘Ard Dales

Launching on April 25-26th, based in Nidderdale

>>> Winners of MBR Trail of the Year in association with SRAM

Ard Rock has built a reputation for delivering some of the best enduro events around, and are proud to announce a brand new location for 2020. Launching on April 25-26th, the new event, Ard Dales, will kick start the season with totally new trails and terrain, but the same legendary atmosphere and fun back at the event village.

The event is based in Nidderdale, an area with a rich history in mountain biking and one that’s hosted both National and Regional level DH races in the past. The area’s steep valley sides offer a good mixture of terrain, and riders can expect everything from virgin loam to steep, rocky woods and flow trails. The Ard Dales trails will be purpose built or tweaked especially for the event by some of the country’s best trail builders and feature access to private land with big height drops.

The brand new event is open to all and will dish out a challenging course that’s not so technical or difficult most experienced riders can’t totally enjoy their weekend. Plus, once riders survive the Ard Dales steeps and physicality of the long loop, there’s the chance to enjoy live music, djs and the best beer and wicked street food back at base.

Ard Dales is family friendly too, with the Nidderdale Showground that’s open to everyone from the local community and beyond offering cool activities for all ages like the Hope Academy Kid’s Track and an inflatable air bag and jump opportunity. The site has superb camping facilities with proper toilets, and we’ve hand picked brands to deliver the best food and drink as well.

What can riders expect?

One-off access to private land. Big height drops. A mix of rocky, wooded and open terrain.

A challenging course that’s not so technical or difficult most experienced riders can’t enjoy the weekend.

Hope Academy Kid’s Track and family entertainment.

Evening entertainment, bike activities and fun races.

Fully signed top-quality timed enduro stages.

Industry-leading SportIdent Air timing with real time results.

A challenging loop in beautiful Dales’ countryside.

Superb camping facilities with proper toilets and the best food and drink at the Nidderdale Showground

Just outside the event base, there’s plenty going on in the picturesque market town of Pateley Bridge (we’re honoured to have hosting the event) for friends and family who might not be racing as well.