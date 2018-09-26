Another flat pedal option: ANVL Tilt pedal

Even works with New Balance 503s

The ANVL Tilt pedal is actually the third generation of the Tilt (the pedal’s Sunday name is ANVL Tilt V3 Cromo Axle pedal).

ANVL Tilt pedal need to know

105mm x 105mm

Chromoly axle

CNC 6061 alloy body

Two oversized outboard sealed bearings and one inboard DU bushing

17mm thick

2mm concavity

10 replaceable pins, 9mm set screw style

Laser etched logos

408g

Silver, black, orange or blue

UK price TBC ($99.99)

ANVL is Transition Bikes’ own-brand. But that’s not to say that ANVL stuff is price-point lead, OEM-heavy, or dull. ANVL stuff argably principally exists because Transition just wanted to have their own finishing kit because… well, because why not?

Compared to earlier Tilt designs it is remarkably different, just check out the pic below of the previous Tilt.

The new Tilt won’t win any prizes for ingenuity or for being the biggest/thinnest/whatever flat pedal. It’s just a good looking all-rounder with a restrained aesthetic and impressively box-ticking spec. It kinda looks like the lovechild of a DMR V12 and Vault Midi.

It’s impossible to judge how a pedal will perform on the trail from looking at pictures. There are plenty of surprises in the flat pedal market, so we’re looking forward to getting a set in for test.

Transition/ANVL: “Go full tilt with the completely redesigned ANVL Tilt pedal. Featuring our Arched Radius Concavity (ARC) design and oversized 105mm length and width, creates a perfect footbed that grips like no other pedal. The bulletproof internals feature two oversized bearings and inboard DU bushing to keep things rolling smoothly. The Tilt is 100% CNC’d that gives it a crisp clean look that is extremely durable and doesn’t care if you rock shoes with sticky rubber or not.”