Dirty Deals 189: all the stuff that isn’t on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is all well and good for gadgets, workshop essentials and tenuous impulse buys, but what about great deals on proper MTB stuff that real riders want?

This week sees our regular Dirty Deals retailers round-up going up against the mighty Amazon and their big push on Amazon Prime Day mountain bike deals. But Amazon don’t sell everything (yet). And some folk just don’t want to give Billionaire Bezos any of their hard-earned moolah.

With that in mind, here at mbr we have spent hours trawling through the best online cycling retailers’ deals for this week. And here they are below…

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Shimano XTR Disc Brake M9020 £219.99 £162.49

Oversized 22mm ceramic pistons optimized for heat insulation, lightweight and stiffness. Super lightweight mono body uses a forged one piece design is rigid and lightweight. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Giro Ventana Fastlace £129.99 £74.99

One-piece Synchwire upper design with PU bonded mesh. Rubber reinforced heel and toe sections. High-friction Fastlace closure with cord lock and soft lace guides. View Deal at Tredz

Fabric Slim Lock On £19.99 £10.49

29mm diameter. Dual contour pattern. Hidden clamp design. Durable and tough. Perforated core. Soft compound. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Karrimor Dorango 30 Plus 5 Backpack £79.99 £15.99

Zipped main compartment with divider. Front accessory pocket with divider and secure zipped pocket. Mesh hip belt. Hydration bladder compatible. 2 mesh water bottle holders. View Deal at Evans Cycles

Lazer Impala Helmet £99.99 £69.99

Designed as a lightweight trail helmet it combines ventilation, looks, safety and adjustability. Advanced Turnfit System. Features an adjustable Visor. Goggle Parking. View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

LifeLine Pro Chain Cleaner £19.99 £14.99

The LifeLine Pro Chain Cleaner makes short work of bringing back the shine to filthy chains. The cleaner comes with a spare brush set wiper and sponge for when you need to freshen it up. View Deal at CRC

Pro Dual Lock On Sport £21.99 £14.49

Dual compound material. Pressure optimized core for enhanced pressure relief. Internal lockring on outer end, alloy lockring on the inside. 30mm and 32mm diameter. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Short £100.00 £50.00

The shorts’ distinctive two-way rear stretch panel is repositioned, with slim, easy-to-pull adjuster tabs available to fine-tune fit. View Deal at Evans Cycles

Fabric Scoop Flat Race Saddle £70.00 £48.95 With a little less padding and a flatter top surface, the Scoop Flat Elite has less weight and a thinner nose for better leg movement. View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Backcountry Race Strap £17.95 £11.99

Sized to fit a standard 26″, 27.5″ or 29″ tube by itself or with 1-2 16g cartridges, 1-2 20g cartridges, 1-2 25g cartridges, multi-tool, mini pump with levers or whatever you want, it’s your call. View Deal at ProBikeKit

DMR V11 Flat Pedal £50.00 £35.00

Durable glass reinforced nylon body. Large platform area 105mm x 105mm. Low profile body with concave foot bed. Tuneable pins with outer Moto Pins for serious grip. View Deal at Evans Cycles

Lifeline Pro Ratchet Stash £24.99 £17.49

The LifeLine Pro Ratchet Stash provides a superb solution to conveniently carrying tools. The Pro Ratchet Stash comes with a bracket that can be mounted to a bottle cage. View Deal at CRC

Ergon GE1 Evo Slim Grips £31.99 £22.49

Improved grip texture and softer compound for increased grip. Actively supports the correct torso/forearm position during downhill riding. View Deal at ProBikeKit

CamelBak M.U.L.E. 100oz Hydration Pack £109.99 £78.49

An updated classic, designed for max stability on technical terrain. Combines 9L gear storage with a 3L/100oz CRUX reservoir with Quicklink. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Shimano Deore XT M8120 SPD £104.99 £83.39

Wide pedal-to-shoe contact. Lower platform height for pedaling stability. Integrated cage increases stability and control when not clipped in and protects against impacts. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.