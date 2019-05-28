Aaron Gwin’s Intense M29 race bike stolen in Scotland

Gwin's less than lucky race season continues to challenge the DH legend

Gwin’s challenging start to the season continues with the news that someone has stolen one of his Intense M29 race bikes whilst the team was in Edinburgh.

Intense Factory Racing: “((ALERT))) Please be on the lockout for @aarongwin1’s M29 Large race bike stolen from team van in Edinburgh last night. Cash reward for return.”

The bike in question is a Large size Intense M29. As many downhill race fans will know, Gwin has another race bike on hand; an XL-size M29 that Gwin has been chopping and changing from in practice and during the opening round of the UCI World Cup DH in Maribor.

The next round of the UCI World Cup DH is in Fort William this coming weekend. Here’s hoping Gwin can put all this drama behind him and concentrate on the racing.