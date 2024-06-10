7 Father’s Day gifts and ideas that can’t fail

What to get a mountain biker for Father’s Day, without a whiff of Top Gear DVDs, colourful socks or comedy "dad" joke mugs

I’m a mountain biking dad, and with that expertise in mind I’ve selected the ultimate bucket list of things I’d love to get on Father’s Day. Some of them I need, most of them I just really (really) want, but all of them are guaranteed winners for a Father’s day pressie.

Alongside the also-excellent Worx Hydroshot, the Ryobi Power Washer is the best mobile pressure washout out there. I could bore you with the statistics on its power and water capacity, but all you really need to know is that it’s plenty powerful enough to strip even dried mud, and grease, from a bike. Couple that with the sheer ease of use – no more faffing with cables – and the fact you can take it to the trails with you, and you’re on to a winner.

You can dip into any water source you find and fire it at your bike (avoid anything too brown or murky) and the battery lasts a good couple of bikes without running low, although take note, this is a bare tool so you’ll need to get a battery separately. I’ve been using the Power Washer for over two years now, and it’s still going strong too.

There are plenty of riders who never take their mudguard off even in summer, as it’s such an essential piece of kit for our moist climate. The Mudrocker is one of the best at keeping mud out of your face thanks to its impressively long body that’s shaped to contour the front wheel. And if you do decide to remove it, I’ve always found the three velcro straps securing it to the bike’s fork make it easy and faff free.

If you’re buying the Mudrocker as a father’s day present, make sure you go for the front only option, rather than the front and rear bundle. Two reasons – one, it’s cheaper, and two, mountain bikers wouldn’t be seen dead with a flappy dolphin tail of a mudguard on their rear wheel, no matter how useful it is.

Flat pedals and Freerider Pros stick together like velcro, the soft Stealth S1 Dotty compound rubber giving you the best traction and damping of any flat pedal shoe. It’s this ability to glue a rider’s foot to the pedal and take away some of the trail buzz from rough riding that makes the Five Ten Freerider Pro my personal favourite riding shoe. And thanks to some healthy competition in recent years from the likes of Specialized, Fox and Ride Concepts, the upper is now much more waterproof and durable. And white shoes in mountain biking are cool by-the-way, shows you’re fast as anything.

The Topeak Mountain TT G pump should be a staple for any mountain biker, it’s one of the best mini-pumps you can buy simply because it’s so quick to inflate a tyre after you puncture. If I was caught in a rainstorm with a flat tyre, this is THE pump I’d want in my pack or strapped to the frame.

Why? The girth on this thing is bigger than the competition, and that means it can shift a huge volume of air with each stroke. Yes that means you have to push harder, but it gets the job done very quickly… less than a minute of pumping, in my experience. The big size also means it’s comfy in your palm and there’s a lot to get hold of too, perfect for dad’s hands. £46 is a hefty price tag for a mini-pump, but if you’re prepared to forgo the pressure gauge you can get the pure pump part for just £15.

The best overall mountain bike tyre, bar none. That’s it really, any mountain biker worth their salt loves the Maxxis Assegai for its mix of all-conditions grip and speed over the ground, and that’s made it our favourite rubber boot for the past few years.

There are a ton of suffixes after the Assegai’s name here, and they’re confusing but important. The EXO+ here means it gets a slightly tougher sidewall than the standard EXO, and it’s the one to choose for most mountain bikers (go for Double Down or DD if Pa rides really rocky stuff). Then there’s the stickiness of the rubber, this is a MaxxTerra version, which means it rolls quickly, and again is my choice for most UK summer riding. Go MaxxGrip for winter or more aggressive riding.

One final word on this, check the wheelsize of Pater’s current tyres before you buy, it’s likely to be 29in but it could be 27.5in.

The coolest looking helmet out there, trust us when we say that the TLD A3 is the lid every rider wants to wear. Just as well then that it’s one of the most protective too, with a blend of EPS and EPP foam inside (you usually get EPS only), a MIPS liner for rotational impacts, and the comfiest liner we’ve ever tried. If the old man is after supreme comfort and protection on the trails and wants to look good while he’s at it, buy him an A3.

Plastic might seem like a step down in quality over alloy, but the nylon construction of modern flats like the Burgtec Penthouse here mean they’re some of the best mountain bike pedals going… but for a cheaper price. They’re lighter than alloy pedals too by a few hundred grams, which is not to be sniffed at.

Flat pedals might all look pretty much the same, but the perfect ones like these have a dished shape in the middle to cradle your foot, just the right pin length to grip it, and enough chamfering at the edges to keep them from hitting the ground.