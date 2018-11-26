17 minutes of 50to01goodness: Now that we’re here

Making Monday more bearable

Stuff your drones and your 4K gimballed glossy shreddits. 50to01’s lo-fi no-fi rough and ready mini-films are where it’s at.

>>> 50to01’s best bits of 2017 compilation video

It was last December that saw 50to01 release the excellently lo-fi Wheel Love edit. Which was definitely a perfect antidote to modern polished edits.

Taking their cue from skateboard films – as well as the telltale hand of their hero and mentor Alex Rankin’s MTB movies of yore – the 50to01 gang really know how to make riding footage that is simultaneously pseudo amateurish and intensely entertaining to watch.

Obviously it actually takes a lot of skill and effort to make these edits look as DIY and punk as they do. If making easy-going edits like these was actually easy, everyone would be doing it. But they’re not. Because, at the mo, only 50to01 know the magic.

Keep up the good work Ratboy, Loosedog and co.!

Video description

50to01 TV: “A film about mountain biking, created in the orange months. Thanks to everyone involved in the making of Now that we’re here. Keep enjoying the moment… Much love. 50to01. Music list – Black Marble – Woods Kenny Allstar ft Headie One – Tracksuit Love Liszt Piano Jazz – Pascal Wintz Murkage Dave – Car Bomb Bruckner 4th Celibidache Orchestra”