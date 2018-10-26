2022 Commonwealth Games XC races to be held at Cannock Chase

Commonwealth MTB stars set to race around the Midland's finest singletrack

As the news emerged that Birmingham has been named host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games it has been revealed that the location for the MTB events will be the ever popular Cannock Chase trail centre.

Set to be the most expensive event held on British soil since the 2012 Olympic Games, with a purported estimated cost of over £750 million. The Birmingham games will see events held in a variety of locations both in and around the UK’s second largest city, although some specialist events like the track cycling will be held further afield.

Cannock Chase trail centre guide

The games will be held from the 27th July to the 7th August 2022. The sporting events taking place include:

Aquatics

Athletics

Badminton

Boxing

Cycling

Gymnastics

Hockey

Judo

Lawn bowls

Netball

Rugby Sevens

Squash

Table Tennis

Triathlon -Sutton Park

Weightlifting

Wrestling

With Cannock Chase destined to be the hub for the mountain bike events it’s looking like the centre will benefit from a boost in funding over the next four years. This will be in order to provide a venue and race course fit for the Commonwealth Games, hopefully incorporating some of the more famous Cannock trails like ‘Follow the Dog‘. The upshot of this investment for the rest of us is likely to be an improvement and expanding of the trail network and facilities, making Cannock Chase an even better destination for mountain bikers.