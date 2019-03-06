Cannock Chase, Staffordshire route

More to mountain biking at Cannock than just Follow The Dog and Monkey.

April’s issue of MBR (on sale March 6) includes a full guide to the best riding in Birmingham — and you can’t talk about Brum without looking at Cannock Chase.

What some locals don’t know is that there’s more to mountain biking at Cannock than just Follow The Dog and Monkey.

This route is a cherry-pick of the best riding in the area, spliced with some natural trails and a cutting of local downhill trails to mess around on.

There’s plenty of scope to chop and change bits, as it hugs the trail centre.