Details of 2021 Vitus Nucleus and Sentier hardtails plus Mythique full sussers

2021 Vitus Nucleus hardtails move to 1x drivetrains across the board and all Mythique full suspension bikes now come with dropper seat posts

Some hardtail models will be in stock as of right now, with Mythique arriving in limited quantities next week, apparently.

NUCLEUS

Welcome to the Vitus Nucleus, 4 x winner of MBR magazine Hardtail of the Year.

Don’t be fooled by the price point, the Nucleus isn’t your run of the mill entry-level mountain bike. It’s the foundation of the Vitus mountain bike range, with aggressive geometry designed to get you hooked. For 2021 all models now come with 1x groupsets.

SENTIER

This multi-award winning hardtail is capable, playful and con dent over all terrain.

The 2021 Vitus Sentier is ready for the aggressive hardtail trail riding we all love. All the parts have been selected to meet the demands of rougher XC, Trail and AM riding. Giving you the feel of total control and con dence, this bike can attack anything in your way. While fully capable to climb the mountain ahead, it comes alive when pointed down a trail. With a nimble and playful character, ow will always be on hand while bossing your way down the trail.

MYTHIQUE

The capable and fun all round trail bike for all day ripping.

Now in its 2nd season the Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the con dence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section. All 2021 Mythique models now come with Shimano 1 x groupsets.

