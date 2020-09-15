Intense Primer Expert can be yours for £3499

Geometry-wise there have been a few changes for the 2021 Intense Primer. But most of the hype will be about colourways, spec sheets and price points

Details of the 2021 Intense Primer Expert carbon trail bike. New specs, nicer colourways and keener price points than previous years.

2021 Intense Primer Expert need to know

140mm rear travel

150mm fork travel

27.5 or 29in wheel models

Carbon frame inc. top linkage

Titanium hardware

JS Tuned supension design

Flip-chip geometry adjustment

Flak Guards down tube protection

ISCG 05 mounts

Threaded BB

SRP £3499

Intense Primer Factory frame SRP £2399

Direct from Intense Cycles Europe

From an initial glance, geometry-wise there have been a few changes for the 2021 Intense Primer. But most of the hype will be about colourways, spec sheets and price points.

Spec highlights on the Primer Expert include Fox 36 fork, E-Thirteen Infinite dropper post, Shimano XT drivetrain and Maxxis Minion DHR II WT EXO+ tyres.

Geometry then. The head and seat angles remain broadly similar but the reach has increased roughly an inch and the bottom bracker height has been raised a bit. Chanstya length remains at 440mm.

Intense Cycles: “The Primer trail bike is the most versatile model in our range. With 140mm of rear wheel travel and 150mm up front we have designed a bike that is assured and balanced, nimble and fun. The Primer is a bike that is equally at home on long all-day rides, laps in your local woods or multi-day adventures.”

Jeff Steber, Intense founder and CEO: “For me the Primer is the very epitome of what a modern-day mountain bike should be. It climbs with ease, descends with confidence… and it does everything else in-between with great style. It is such a capable bike… it’s a pleasure to ride.”

Intense Primer Expert specs

Geometry charts

Before we go, here’s a quick squizz at the 2021 Intense Primer S with Ohlins bouncy bits. Yours for £5499, which doesn’t actually sound ridiculously expensive compared to rival bike brands with similar heritage claims as Intense.

Primer S