Quick overview of 2020 Ragley hardtails

Ragley hardtails are something of a cult favourite for those looking for a clued up hardcore hardtail thrasher

We like our Ragley hardtails. They’ve never scored lower than 8/10 in our tests. With that in mind, we’re as keen as anyone to see what 2020 brings.

2020 Ragley bikes need to know

Ragley Big Al, £999.99

Ragley Marley 2.0, £999.99

Ragley Marley 1.0, £1,299.99

Ragley Mmmbop, £1,299.99

Ragley Piglet, £1,799.99

Ragley Blue Pig, £1,799.99

Ragley Blue Pig Race, £2,199.99

Ragley Big Wig, £1,799.99

Ragley Big Wig Race, £2,199.99

Ragley Big Al

29in wheels, aluminium frame.

65° head angle, 74° seat angle, 460mm reach (Large).

Ragley Big Al: £999.99

Frame only: £299.99

“The Big Al is our aluminium 29er bike to complement our successful Marley bike. Riders who want the same great value and serious geometry, but with big 29” wheels. It is for people that ride with their saddle up as much as their saddle down. At home on any terrain; anywhere from playing on local trails, lapping round trail centres or epic back country adventures in the middle of nowhere; it will take you places and win races with a smile on your face.”

Ragley Marley

27.5in wheels, aluminium frame.

65.5° head angle, 73° seat angle, 455mm reach (Large).

Ragley Marley 1.0: £1,299.99

Ragley Marley 2.0: £999.99

Frame only: £299.99

“The Marley is created for exploration, adventure and play. It is for people that ride with their saddle up as much as their saddle down. At home on any terrain; anywhere from playing on local trails, lapping round trail centres or epic back country adventures in the middle of nowhere; it will take you places and win races with a smile on your face.”

Ragley Mmmbop

27.5in wheels, aluminium frame.

63.75° head angle, 74° seat angle, 460mm reach (Large).

Ragley Mmmbop: £1,299.99

Frame only: £299.99

“The Mmmbop is our aluminium All Mountain/Enduro Race friendly bike. The Mmmbop is designed for riders who want to go faster, jump bigger or play harder. It is at home on any terrain but happiest when ridden hard, roosting turns and hammering the descents! From tearing up your local singletrack, freeride adventures in the middle of nowhere, smashing out DH runs or racing Enduro; the Mmmbop will take whatever you can throw at it!”

Ragley Piglet

27.5in wheels, 4130 cro-mo frame.

65.5° head angle, 73° seat angle, 455mm reach (Large).

Ragley Piglet: £1.799.99

Frame only: £549.99

“The Piglet is our original ‘trail’ bike. Designed as our Blue Pig’s little sibling; created for exploration, adventure and play. It is for people that ride with their saddle up as much as their saddle down. At home on any terrain; anywhere from playing on on local trails, lapping round trail centres or epic back country adventures in the middle of nowhere; it will take you places and win races with a smile on your face.”

Ragley Blue Pig

27.5in wheels, 4130 cro-mo frame.

63.75° head angle, 74° seat angle, 460mm reach (Large).

Ragley Blue Pig Race: £2.199.99

Ragley Blue Pig: £1,799.99

Frame only: £549.99

“The Blue Pig is designed for riders who want to go faster, jump bigger or play harder. It is at home on any terrain but happiest when ridden hard, roosting turns and hammering the descents! From tearing up your local singletrack, freeride adventures in the middle of nowhere, smashing out DH runs or racing Enduro; the Blue Pig will take whatever you can throw at it!”

Ragley Big Wig

29in wheels, 4130 cro-mo frame.

65° head angle, 74° seat angle, 460mm reach (Large).

Ragley Big Wig Race: £2,199.99

Ragley Big Wig: £1,799.99

Frame only: £549.99

“The Big Wig 29er is a commanding bike for all disciplines, for riders who want to point up the steepest of hills and descend with confidence. It is for people that ride with their saddle up as much as their saddle down. At home on any terrain; anywhere from lapping round trail centres, epic back country adventures in the middle of nowhere, big alpine tours or even Enduro racing; it will surprise you with its versatility.”