Our highlights from the 2019 Vitus mountain bike range

Revamps throughout the line-up including our favourite Nucleus hardtails
Fresh out of the blocks for the first of the month, Vitus has revealed the highlights of the new 2019 mountain bike range.
Almost every model has seen some changes, drastic or otherwise. These are some of the top picks from each range.
Vitus Nucleus
First up is the Nucleus, winner of our Hardtail of the Year in our sub £500 category in both 2017 and 2018. The range has had a sprinkling of changes to make what is already a superb bang-for-buck bike into hopefully an even better machine.
- Nucleus 275 VR Hardtail Disc – RRP £499
- Vitus’ best selling bike
- 120mm Suntour air fork
- Tektro Disc brakes
- WTB ST i29 29mm rims and WTB Vigilante/Trailboss tyres
- Vitus/Nukeproof finishing kit.
- Available from 15th November
- Nucleus range, £499 – £699
Watch: Hardtail of the year sub £500 category
Read: Vitus Nucleus VR 2018 review
Vitus Sentier
The higher specced Sentier range of hardtails has seen widespread changes including a brand new slacker,lower and longer frame. Built around a 130-140mm travel fork (wheel size dependent), there’s clearance for 2.8″ tyres, internal dropper routing and BOOST 148mm rear spacing. Plus tubeless rim tape and valves as standard. It’s available with either 27.5″ or 29″ wheels. With a range spanning from £849-£1599 it looks to be a potentially award winning trail friendly hardtail.
- Sentier 275 VRS – RRP £1399
- 140mm RockShox Revelation RC fork
- 1×12 SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain
- SRAM Guide brakes
- Schwalbe ADDIX 2.6″ tyres
- Available from 15th November
Read: Vitus Sentier VRS review
Expert advice on setting up your new hardtail
Vitus Escarpe
The Escarpe is another long term favourite of the mbr team. Vitus’ 140mm travel ‘trail’ bike is pretty versatile and capable. Like most of Vitus’ ranges it too is also available in a choice of 27.5″ or 29″ wheels. It looks like most of the changes are cosmetic or component related for 2019 so that’s good news for our current 29er Trail Bike of the Year.
- Escarpe 29 VRX – RRP £2999
- Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 150mm fork, Fox Factory DPX2 shock
- 1×11 Shimano XT drivetrain
- SRAM Guide RE brakes
- Maxxis 3C WT tyres
- Availability from 20th November
Read: Vitus Escarpe VRX 2018 review
Vitus Sommet and Vitus Sommet Carbon
The ‘accessibly priced enduro bike’ of Vitus’ catalogue. The Sommet provides 160mm of rear wheel travel mated to 170mm up front. Available in an alloy version with prices starting from £1699-£2099 or a brand new, carbon framed Sommet (as ridden by four time Red Bull Fox Hunt winner Colin Ross).
- Vitus Sommet – RRP £1699
- Manitou Mattoc Comp 170mm suspension fork
- RockShox Deluxe RT rear shock
- 1×11 SRAM NX drivetrain
- Maxxis Minion WT tyres
- Availability from 25th November
- Sommet CRX – RRP £3499
- Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 suspension fork
- Fox Factory DPX2 rear shock
- 1×11 Shimano XT drivetrain
- DT Swiss wheels
- Maxxis 3C WT tyres
- Available from 15th December this year
Full details of each model/range can be found at Vitus’ website.