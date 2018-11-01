Our highlights from the 2019 Vitus mountain bike range

Revamps throughout the line-up including our favourite Nucleus hardtails

Fresh out of the blocks for the first of the month, Vitus has revealed the highlights of the new 2019 mountain bike range.

Almost every model has seen some changes, drastic or otherwise. These are some of the top picks from each range.

Vitus Nucleus

First up is the Nucleus, winner of our Hardtail of the Year in our sub £500 category in both 2017 and 2018. The range has had a sprinkling of changes to make what is already a superb bang-for-buck bike into hopefully an even better machine.

Nucleus 275 VR Hardtail Disc – RRP £499

Vitus’ best selling bike

120mm Suntour air fork

Tektro Disc brakes

WTB ST i29 29mm rims and WTB Vigilante/Trailboss tyres

Vitus/Nukeproof finishing kit.

Available from 15th November

Nucleus range, £499 – £699

Watch: Hardtail of the year sub £500 category

Read: Vitus Nucleus VR 2018 review

Vitus Sentier

The higher specced Sentier range of hardtails has seen widespread changes including a brand new slacker,lower and longer frame. Built around a 130-140mm travel fork (wheel size dependent), there’s clearance for 2.8″ tyres, internal dropper routing and BOOST 148mm rear spacing. Plus tubeless rim tape and valves as standard. It’s available with either 27.5″ or 29″ wheels. With a range spanning from £849-£1599 it looks to be a potentially award winning trail friendly hardtail.

Sentier 275 VRS – RRP £1399

140mm RockShox Revelation RC fork

1×12 SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain

SRAM Guide brakes

Schwalbe ADDIX 2.6″ tyres

Available from 15th November

Read: Vitus Sentier VRS review

Expert advice on setting up your new hardtail

Vitus Escarpe

The Escarpe is another long term favourite of the mbr team. Vitus’ 140mm travel ‘trail’ bike is pretty versatile and capable. Like most of Vitus’ ranges it too is also available in a choice of 27.5″ or 29″ wheels. It looks like most of the changes are cosmetic or component related for 2019 so that’s good news for our current 29er Trail Bike of the Year.

Escarpe 29 VRX – RRP £2999

Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 150mm fork, Fox Factory DPX2 shock

1×11 Shimano XT drivetrain

SRAM Guide RE brakes

Maxxis 3C WT tyres

Availability from 20th November

Read: Vitus Escarpe VRX 2018 review

Vitus Sommet and Vitus Sommet Carbon

The ‘accessibly priced enduro bike’ of Vitus’ catalogue. The Sommet provides 160mm of rear wheel travel mated to 170mm up front. Available in an alloy version with prices starting from £1699-£2099 or a brand new, carbon framed Sommet (as ridden by four time Red Bull Fox Hunt winner Colin Ross).

Vitus Sommet – RRP £1699

Manitou Mattoc Comp 170mm suspension fork

RockShox Deluxe RT rear shock

1×11 SRAM NX drivetrain

Maxxis Minion WT tyres

Availability from 25th November

Sommet CRX – RRP £3499

Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 suspension fork

Fox Factory DPX2 rear shock

1×11 Shimano XT drivetrain

DT Swiss wheels

Maxxis 3C WT tyres

Available from 15th December this year

Full details of each model/range can be found at Vitus’ website.