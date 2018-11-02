2019 Vitus electric mountain bikes

Even the relatively new eMTB range hasn't escaped the revamping brush
Alongside the widespread revamp of almost the entire catalogue of ‘normal’ mountain bikes, Vitus has decided to not spare eMTBs either.
For 2019 Vitus has streamlined its offerings a little. There are still two full suspension machines based around the ever popular Sommet enduro bike but now only a single hardtail E-Sentier remains. So what’s new:
Vitus E-Sentier 2019
- 6061-T6 Alloy frame based around the Sentier’s long, low and slack trail geometry
- SHIMANO STEPS MTB Power E7000 motor. Eco, trail or Boost Power modes
- RockShox Recon RL Boost 140mm suspension fork
- 2.6” Maxxis 3C Tyres (Compatible up to 2.8”)
- Dropper Seat Post
- Shimano M520 4 piston brakes
- £2399
- Available from 24th January 2019
Vitus E-Sommet
Vitus has continued with two models of E-Sommet for 2019. Obviously based around Vitus’ enduro machine, the E-Sommet shares the same 170/160mm travel suspension design.
- SHIMANO E7000 STEPS Motor
- Aggressive Enduro Geometry (long, slack, low)
- Eco, trail or Boost Power modes
- Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs
- RockShox Yari RC 170mm fork / RockShox Deluxe R 160mm rear
- Clearance for up 2.8″ tyres
- Shimano M520 4 Piston Brakes
- Tubeless Ready
- £3199
- Estimated availability – 10th January 2019
- Features Shimano’s top end E8000 STEPS motor
- RockShox Lyric Charger 2 RC2 170mm suspension fork
- RockShox Super deluxe RC3 rear shock
- 1×11 Shimano M8000 XT drivetrain
- SRAM Guide RE brakes
- Maxxis Minion DHF/High Roller 2 3C tyres
- £3799
- Availability from 13th December 2018
For full spec listings and further information head to Vitus’ website.