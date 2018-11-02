2019 Vitus electric mountain bikes

Even the relatively new eMTB range hasn't escaped the revamping brush

Alongside the widespread revamp of almost the entire catalogue of ‘normal’ mountain bikes, Vitus has decided to not spare eMTBs either.

For 2019 Vitus has streamlined its offerings a little. There are still two full suspension machines based around the ever popular Sommet enduro bike but now only a single hardtail E-Sentier remains. So what’s new:

Vitus E-Sentier 2019

6061-T6 Alloy frame based around the Sentier’s long, low and slack trail geometry

SHIMANO STEPS MTB Power E7000 motor. Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

RockShox Recon RL Boost 140mm suspension fork

2.6” Maxxis 3C Tyres (Compatible up to 2.8”)

Dropper Seat Post

Shimano M520 4 piston brakes

£2399

Available from 24th January 2019

Vitus E-Sommet

Vitus has continued with two models of E-Sommet for 2019. Obviously based around Vitus’ enduro machine, the E-Sommet shares the same 170/160mm travel suspension design.

SHIMANO E7000 STEPS Motor

Aggressive Enduro Geometry (long, slack, low)

Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs

RockShox Yari RC 170mm fork / RockShox Deluxe R 160mm rear

Clearance for up 2.8″ tyres

Shimano M520 4 Piston Brakes

Tubeless Ready

£3199

Estimated availability – 10th January 2019

Features Shimano’s top end E8000 STEPS motor

RockShox Lyric Charger 2 RC2 170mm suspension fork

RockShox Super deluxe RC3 rear shock

1×11 Shimano M8000 XT drivetrain

SRAM Guide RE brakes

Maxxis Minion DHF/High Roller 2 3C tyres

£3799

Availability from 13th December 2018

For full spec listings and further information head to Vitus’ website.