2019 Vitus electric mountain bikes

Even the relatively new eMTB range hasn't escaped the revamping brush

vitus e-sommet vr

Alongside the widespread revamp of almost the entire catalogue of ‘normal’ mountain bikes, Vitus has decided to not spare eMTBs either.

For 2019 Vitus has streamlined its offerings a little. There are still two full suspension machines based around the ever popular Sommet enduro bike but now only a single hardtail E-Sentier remains. So what’s new:

Vitus E-Sentier 2019

Vitus esentier

  • 6061-T6 Alloy frame based around the Sentier’s long, low and slack trail geometry
  • SHIMANO STEPS MTB Power E7000 motor. Eco, trail or Boost Power modes
  • RockShox Recon RL Boost 140mm suspension fork
  • 2.6” Maxxis 3C Tyres (Compatible up to 2.8”)
  • Dropper Seat Post
  • Shimano M520 4 piston brakes
  • £2399
  • Available from 24th January 2019

Vitus E-Sommet

Vitus has continued with two models of E-Sommet for 2019. Obviously based around Vitus’ enduro machine, the E-Sommet shares the same 170/160mm travel suspension design.

vitus e-sommet

The entry into Vitus full suspension eMTBs. The £3199 E-Sommet.

  • SHIMANO E7000 STEPS Motor
  • Aggressive Enduro Geometry (long, slack, low)
  • Eco, trail or Boost Power modes
  • Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs
  • RockShox Yari RC 170mm fork / RockShox Deluxe R 160mm rear
  • Clearance for up 2.8″ tyres
  • Shimano M520 4 Piston Brakes
  • Tubeless Ready
  • £3199
  • Estimated availability – 10th January 2019
vitus e-sommet vr

The top end E-Sommet VR.

  • Features Shimano’s top end E8000 STEPS motor
  • RockShox Lyric Charger 2 RC2 170mm suspension fork
  • RockShox Super deluxe RC3 rear shock
  • 1×11 Shimano M8000 XT drivetrain
  • SRAM Guide RE brakes
  • Maxxis Minion DHF/High Roller 2 3C tyres
  • £3799
  • Availability from 13th December 2018

For full spec listings and further information head to Vitus’ website.