Red Bull Rampage recap: winning run, best moment and who got robbed this time

Not got time to replay the full five hour broadcast? Here’s Brandon Semeuk, Andreu Lacondeguy and Brendan Fairclough.

Who got robbed?

See the video at the top of this page. We thought Brendan was robbed last year. And partly because of this, everyone sort of knew that he was never going to win this year either. But Brendan Fairclough’s line will go down as one of the archetypal and iconic lines in all of Rampage. Long after Semeuk’s stunning slopestylings have been forgotten, people will still be searching YouTube to watch Brendog’s willfully insane line.

Winning Run: Brandon Semenuk

What can you say? Typical Semenuk. Perfection really. Perhaps just a bit too perfect? Watching a master like Semenuk is more about being impressed than being excited sometimes. But still, respect.

Best Moment: Andreu Lacondeguy’s 2nd run

We almost gave this to Brendan Fairclough for pausing during his 2nd run and dropping for 30 press-ups as a tribute to the recently deceased Jordie Lunn. Lunn, like Fairclough, was a downhill racer who turned to freeride and this was a great, instantly iconic moment in Rampage’s history.

But we can’t ignore the bit that had us on the edge of our seats more than anything else during this year’s Red Bull Rampage. Namely, Andreu Lacondeguy somehow staying on his bike during the mid-section of his run. No matter how often we re-watch it, we sill can’t fathom how he managed to squeeze in that backflip during all that sketchiness!

2019 Red Bull Rampage results