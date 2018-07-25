2019 Mondraker Dune goes 170mm travel with trunnion mount metric shock

Two tweaks brings this most progressive of bikes bang up to date

The 2019 Mondraker Dune enters the ‘super enduro’ realm with a bump up in travel to 170mm and a switch to trunnion mount metric shocks.

We’ve always had a soft spot for the Mondraker Dune. It was a bike that was waaay ahead of its time. Even back in the days of 26in wheels it was sporting geometry numbers that would be impressive today.

It wasn’t perfect mind, when we tested the 2018 Mondraker Dune Carbon XR model we mentioned that “a sticky lower shock bushing [was] robbing the Mondy of some small bump sensitivity. It’s nothing a bearing mounted shock wouldn’t fix.”

Lo and behold, Mondraker may have solved that issue by moving to a trunnion mount metric shock on the 2019 Mondraker Dune.

Our other gripe (the high price tag) remains however. Mondies ain’t cheap. But that’s the price you have to pay to ride the cutting edge we guess.

The range starts at £3,299 with the aluminium Dune and tops out at £7,699 for the Dune Carbon XR.

2019 Mondraker Dune geometry

S, M, L, XL geometry table

As you can see, it’s still one of the most progressive geometry bikes out there. 65.5° head angle (with supplied optional 1° slackening headset cups on the carbon models) combined with a 465mm reach on a medium (503mm on the XL) makes for a sure-footed rig. And in our experience, even the relatively lofty 354mm BB height doesn’t dynamically ride (or feel) that high on the trail.

PRESS RELEASE: 2019 Mondraker Dune

New Dune Carbon

The Dune has been completely reworked for 2019 and now sits squarely in the ‘super enduro’ category with 170mm of rear wheel travel. All new linkages are mounted with oversized hardware and bearings all of which sit on either an aluminium or carbon frame with completely updated and reworked suspension kinematics for amazing performance on all terrain.

Now with even more travel, this is a bike capable of absorbing punishment and out-racing dedicated downhill bikes but at the same time remaining nimble enough to fly on the uphills. All models feature Mondraker’s ground breaking Forward Geometry and Zero Suspension System plus enhanced kinematics, improved pedalling efficiency and a silky 170mm of rear travel.

The 2019 Dune features a freshly updated Stealth EVO carbon fibre complete with brand-new rear triangle, a carbon chainguide, a new full carbon monoblock upperlink, a integrated rear shock fender and oversized pivot axles and bearings ensuring further strength and durability.

The Dune Carbon XR runs a Fox 36 Factory GRIP2 fork with 170mm travel, Fox Float DHX2 Performance Trunnion mounted coil shock, SRAM Code RSC disc brakes, SRAM drivetrain and a DT Swiss Spline One wheelset complete with Maxxis tyres, bolted with stiff boost axles front and rear.