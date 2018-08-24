Our tips for who’s going to win this year’s World Champs

Lenzerheide, September 5-9th. Make sure you're watching!

The spotlight will soon fall on Lenzerheide, Switzerland, where the grand finale of the mountain bike season will unfold.

Five action-packed days, 11 golden decisions, 33 medals.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

4.30 pm Opening Ceremony

5.30 pm Cross Country Team Relay

6.45 pm Award Ceremony Cross Country Team Relay

7.00 pm Shimano Opening Party

Thursday, September 6, 2018

2.00 pm Women Juniors Cross Country

3.30 pm Award Ceremony Women Juniors Cross Country

4.30 pm Men Juniors Cross Country

6.00 pm Award Ceremony Men Juniors Cross Country

Friday, September 7, 2018

10.15 am Qualification Juniors Downhill

11.30 am Qualification Elite Downhill

02.30 pm Women U23 Cross Country

03.45 pm Award Ceremony Women U23 Cross Country

04.30 pm Men U23 Cross Country

05.45 pm Award Ceremony Men U23 Cross Country

Saturday, September 8, 2018

12.30 pm Women Elite Cross Country

03.30 pm Men Elite Cross Country

05.00 pm Award Ceremony Women and Men Elite Cross Country

Sunday, September 9, 2018

09.30 am Women Juniors Downhill

10.15 am Men Juniors Downhill

11.15 am Award Ceremony Women and Men Juniors Downhill

01.00 pm Women Elite Downhill

02.30 pm Men Elite Downhill

04.45 pm Award Ceremony Women and Men Elite Downhill

The world’s best cross country and downhill mountain bikers and the rising stars of the future generation will be competing at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships from September 5-9.

Yes, we know there’s still the final round of the World Cup taking place this weekend at La Bresse in France but with several overall victories already decided, the real excitement is coming in the form who will get to wear the rainbow stripes for 2019.

Who to watch out for: Downhill

Our tips: Rachel Atherton, Aaron Gwin and Valli Höll.

The athletes have just two weeks to recover from the World Cup season before heading to the start gate of the Downhill World Championships. Loïc Bruni (FRA) and Miranda Miller (CAN) will be looking to defend their rainbow stripes from last year, but the competition will be very tough.

French flyer Myriam Nicole (FRA) will have her eyes set firmly on the rainbow jersey for the remainder of the season. Leading the World Cup, her hopes to defend that title went up in smoke after a crash and the resulting back injury kept her from collecting essential points in both Val Di Sole and Vallnord. A crash at Mont Sainte Anne further hampered her return to racing, will Nicole be able to put the disappointment behind her after recovering and challenge her competition?

After the last couple of World Cup rounds it’s possibly starting to look more like a two-horse race between the British pairing of Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave. And don’t discount Australia’s Tracey Hannah who has been consistently on the podium this season.

For a lesson in utter dominance look no further than the junior women’s category where Valli Höll has gone six for six at the World Cup. Crashes or mechanicals aside, she looks set to complete on a perfect season with a rainbow jersey.

In the Men’s Elite race two Downhill greats will be looking for redemption and will do their best to prevent Bruni from defending his title or stop other big names such as the in-form Amaury Pierron (FRA), Loris Vergier (FRA) and Troy Brosnan (AUS) from stepping into those coveted rainbow stripes.

Both Aaron Gwin (USA) and Greg Minnaar (RSA) fell short due to injury this season and have been forced to give up the race for the World Cup title. The World Championships pose a chance to save the season and even though there is still La Bresse to go before the World Champs, Lenzerheide’s victor from last year, Greg Minnaar, is already eyeing up the grand finale of the season.

“Even though I feel as if I’m still in World Cup mode, it’s not hard to concentrate on World Champs as well as World Cup. There definitely are elements of my training that we will adjust towards the Lenzerheide track, but the main preparation remains the same”, explains the South African, whose first World Champs in 1997 also took place in Switzerland. “I think it’s important for me to get up to speed before Lenzerheide, so I can be back to my usual self. Not being able to race and watching the World Cups on the side line motivates me for sure. To be honest though I really enjoyed the sport from the side lines. We are part of a great sport, with lots of action and emotion. But my true love is between the tape.”

But… Gwin.

Who to watch out for: XCO

Our tips: Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter.

In XCO it’s going to be hard to look beyond the Swiss contingent. With home support on their side XCO-superstars Nino Schurter and Jolanda Neff are going into the world champs as almost clear favourites. Jolanda dominated at Mont Sainte Anne leading from start to finish, putting her rivals on the back foot.

So far, reigning World Champion Jolanda Neff’s season is going according to plan as she has secured the lead in the World Cup standings. However, the 25-year-old has been pushed to the limit before by her opposition Annika Langvad (DEN), Maja Wloszczowska (POL), Anne Tauber (NED), Yana Belomoina (UKR) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (FRA) and will have to keep fighting to distance herself from her competition.

For Nino things might not be so cut and dried. 2018 has been the year when a few small chinks have been seen in his seemingly unbeatable armour. The list of potential medalists seems to be never ending: Mont Sainte Anne World cup winner Mathias Flückiger, Mathieu van der Poel (NED), Sam Gaze (NZL), Anton Cooper (NZL), Gerhard Kerschbaumer (ITA), Stephan Tempier (FRA) and Maxime Marotte (FRA) all challenging the six-time World Champ at every race so far.

Exciting racing and epic battles for the rainbow jersey are guaranteed on the 4.2km-long course on Saturday, September 8.