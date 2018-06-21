Watch this to understand all the fuss about Kade Edwards

Generation K

Trek Factory Racing DH’s Kade Edwards is at home on bikes. Back from injury, shredding trails and hitting his local skate park.

>>> Guide to all UK mountain bike uplift venues

Endura press release

Livingston, Scotland, 20 June 2018: Kade Edwards of the Trek Factory Racing Downhill team is a colourful character and a rising star on the DH horizon. He’s really a full-time bike rider, who rides bikes, all kinds of bikes, all the time, every day. It consumes him and has obsessed him since he first started competing as a six year old which means he’s been competing on bikes for virtually all of his young life.

Watch Endura’s video of what Kade does best – shredding, whether on trails or in the skatepark, and read the full story on him.

Share Endura’s competition – the Scottish brand has made a rad Trek Factory Racing Downhill tie-dye jersey especially for this film, and the only other one we made is up for grabs. Enter here – https://woobox.com/2hmhep

Kade: “I was always serious when it came to competing, I want to win, people were saying that me getting second in a World Cup was good, but you know what they say, ‘Second is first loser’ and I want to win.”