What to do if you encounter a fire on a ride

Get away fast and ring the fire and rescue service

Moorland and woodland fires continue to smoulder in north west England. With no sign on rain due here’s what to do if you come across a fire.

What to do if you spot a fire

Get to safety. Go further than you think!

Don’t hang around to rubberneck or Instagram the fire

Put a natural fire-break between you and the fire if possible

Note your location

Dial 999 and ask for fire and rescue

Follow further instructions from the fire and rescue service

Even if you don’t live or ride in the north west, chances are the continuing hot and rain-free weather will only increase the chances of wild fires happening somewhere near you.

And unfortunately the chances of morons deliberately setting fires increases with every day as well. Just this weekend there has been police involvement seeking suspected arsonists for the Winter Hill fire near Bolton.

Also, Healey Nab near Chorley has seen several deliberately started fires in and around the mountain bike tracks in the woodland.

No campfires

If you are taking the opportunity to do a spot of wild camping in this hot weather please do not be tempted to have a camp fire. You really don’t want to be the persons responsible for burning down a National Park or something.