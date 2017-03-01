Tracy Moseley to commentate on Enduro World Series TV coverage

T-Mo TV.

Enduro World Series partners with IMG for mainstream TV distribution and will have Tracy Moseley as commentator for some of the rounds.

Before you get too excited, there won’t be any live TV coverage. This deal is about getting EWS’ highlights episodes on mainstream TV networks. The new distributor of EWS’ shows will be IMG.

EWS on IMG

IMG are one of the world’s largest distributors of sports media and “will be able to bring enduro to a whole new TV audience across the globe” according to a press release from EWS.

The three year deal will see the EWS create a 24 minute highlight show from each of this year’s races exclusively for IMG distribution, as well as an end of season round up video.

Adam Kelly, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, IMG Media said: “Enduro is a sport that is going from strength to strength and growing in popularity around the world. The Enduro World Series is the flagship enduro contest series in the world so we are delighted to forge a partnership with them to help bring this iconic series to viewers around the world.”

These new IMG shows will be in addition to the online videos produced at every round by the in-house EWS team. This year’s shows will undergo a bit of a transformation, with some more tech focused content and two new presenters. Ric McLaughlin, who some of you will know from the UCI Downhill World Cup coverage, will head up the presenting team.

T-Mo TV

And joining him at select European rounds will be none other than Tracy Moseley, three times Enduro World Champion and one of the most decorated mountain bikers in the sport.

Tracy said: “I’m excited to be back at a few Enduro World Series races this year and looking forward to viewing the racing from the other side of the tape this time! It’s been great to see the series grow year on year and now with more TV coverage I hope I can help this great sport reach more people and inspire more people to get out on their bikes.”

It starts with New Zealand

The Enduro World Series kicks off it’s 2017 season next month with the Giant Toa Enduro in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Chris Ball, Managing Director, Enduro World Series, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with IMG for distribution of our new TV Highlights shows. It’s great to see how much the sport’s fan base has grown around the world in the last few years. This new partnership is the natural next step, expanding enduro’s reach even further and bringing it to a whole new and wider global audience. Having Ric and Tracy heading up the presenting is another exciting development and I can’t wait to get to Rotorua and get the season underway.”