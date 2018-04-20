New Maxxis Assegai tyre spearheads Minnaar’s World Cup bid

New signature rubber for the South African superstar

South African mountain bike downhill legend and Maxxis Tyres has announced a new signature tyre, the aggressive Maxxis Assegai.

Maxxis Assegai need to know

2 sizes, 27.5 x 2.50 and 29 x 2.50

Wide Trail casing optimised for 30-35mm rim widths

3C MaxxGrip rubber compound only

Tubeless ready (naturally)

Dual-ply casing with butyl sidewall inserts for additional stability and durability

Expected UK delivery later in the year

Right before the start of the World Cup this weekend in Croatia, Maxxis tyres and long standing athlete and all-round MTB legend Greg Minnaar have announced an all new tyre. The new Maxxis Assegai (a Zulu warrior spear) is specifically a downhill and aggressive enduro tyre, as befits the former DH world champion.

Explaining the inspiration behind the Maxxis Assegai, Minnaar said: “My idea was to design a tyre around some of Maxxis’ iconic tread patterns. I started in the centre by combining the Minion DHF and the Minion DHR II. The reasoning behind this was I felt the surface area of the DHF rolls well and gives you a good footprint on hardpack, greasy turns as well as confidence on wet roots and rocks.

“Maxxis engineers and I came up with a remodelled High Roller side knob with very similar characteristics to the original. But with the support the extra tooth gives you, you have the ultimate wingman when cutting hard on a flat turn. Finally, I took the height of the knobs from the Shorty. The knobs are well-supported, so the extra height aggressively bites into loam and dry, dusty conditions.”

A tyre two years in development, Maxxis UK’s managing director, Derek McMartin, said he was delighted to finally reveal the product to market: “Greg first approached us with this idea at the 2016 Mont Sainte Anne race, aiming to combine the cornering sensation he enjoyed from the original High Roller with the predictability of his current favourite, the Minion DHR II.

“To announce this partnership feels fantastic and is further testament to Maxxis’ commitment to delivering high quality, high performance tyres to both original equipment and aftermarket customer.”