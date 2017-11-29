mbr 2017 Mountain Biker of the Year nominations revealed

It's quite some shortlist

Here are the nominations for your 2017 mountain biker of the year. Is your fave in here? We’ll be opening it up to the public vote next week.

Much like the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year bunfight we’ve come up with a list of 12 nominated people for this award. The shortlist has been drawn up after you sent us in your suggestions via social media. Racers understandably dominate the list but there are a couple of non-racers in there.

Online voting will open next week. In the meantime, check out the nominations and the reasons they’ve made the shortlist.

In alphabetical order…

Manon Carpenter

In August this year Manon carpenter shocked mountain bike racing fans by announcing her retirement. The subsequent avalanche of positive support she received from the online commenting community (not known for their kindness it has to be said) spoke volumes for the esteem with which she was – and is – held.

Aaron Gwin

Simply the best. Sure, he won the overall UCI World Cup Downhill title and all that. But arguably his ‘impossible’ run down a filthy Mont-Sainte-Anne is the reason he’s on this list. Another level.

Craig Evans

Nice guys don’t always finish last. Craig might be a surprise appearance on this list to some but he’s one of the most liked riders on the circuit and his victory at this year’s particularly bonkers Red Bull Hardline was mightily pleasing.

Mike Hall

March brought the terrible news that British endurance cyclist Mike Hall was killed in collision with vehicle in an Australian bike race. A more consummate and complete cyclist we are unlikely to ever see again.

Sam Hill

History was made in 2017 as a Downhill legend became an Enduro legend. The one and only Sam Hill went and won the Enduro World Series. And the seemingly calm and easy-going manner in which he did it was actually quite frightening. The GOAT?

Annie Last

Yes the picture above does show a British mountain biker on the top step of a XC World Cup race. At Lenzerheide in July, Annie Last became the first UK winner in women’s XC World Cup for twenty years. “But today I was just like ‘ride your race, ride your race’ and yeah, it paid off.”

Greg Minnaar

Unlucky Alf on Big Wheels. From the post-Lourdes-qualifying ‘foregone conclusion’ to a damp squib mechanical-suffering end of season, Minnaar had a true rollercoaster of emotions in 2017. Snapping his frame on a wooden post was the least of his problems. Retiring soon? Not likely. He wants to win the World Cup Series, again. And the World Champs, again.

Myriam Nicole

Myriam ‘Pompon’ Nicole is no doubt sick of folk mentioning Rachel Atherton’s injury-induced absence from most of the 2017 race season. But staying uninjured is part of being a successful racer. That and being fast on a bike. Myriam is a great example of how racing can actually be fun (or at least appear to be so anyway!)

Nino Schurter

Undoubtedly the greatest male cross country racer of all time, Nino literally had a perfect season in 2017. He won ALL rounds of the XC World Cup. And then he won the World Championships too. He’ll probably do it again next year too. Unbeatable?

Tahnée Seagrave

Downhill racing was hugely exciting this year and a bit part of the reason why was Tahnée Seagrave. Tahnée actually won more women’s World Cup DH rounds (three in total) than anyone else in 2017. Next year brings us the prospect of Seagrave vs Nicole vs Atherton title chase. We can’t wait.

Fabio Wibmer

The only real contender for Danny MacAskill’s YouTube crown. Fabio Wibmer had a breakthrough year in 2017. Danny MacAskill: “He’s out there doing his own thing and doing it very well. When I watch it, I think I need to start generating this sort of stuff, but I think I might just leave the ball in his court. He’s 21 and I’m 31, so he’s definitely the new guy coming through. It’s cool to see.”

Katy Winton

The “Wee Scottish mountain biker racing all over the planet for Trek Factory Racing Enduro” had another excellent race season in 2017 with an impressive podium place at the Enduro World Series overall. Watch: Get inspired by Katy Winton shredding through a Scottish winter.

